Morrison’s 3rd annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk is Nov. 29

Participants line up to start Morrison's Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The 2025 third annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, at Morrison High School.

Come for the run or walk, but also contribute to the food drive so no one goes hungry.

Register now at www.quickscores.com/morrisonsports; the contact person is Nathan Jacobs, who can be reached at njacobs@morrisonil.org or 815-535-1105.

Cost is $20 a person. All proceeds go to the Morrison Food Pantry. There will be a food drive that takes non-perishable items for the pantry. Contact the pantry at www.morrisonfoodpantry.org to learn what are the most-needed items.

Morrison High School is located at 643 Genesee Ave. in Morrison.