Morrison’s 3rd annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk is Nov. 29

Plus food drive to help feed the hungry

Participants line up to start Morrison's Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The 2025 third annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, at Morrison High School.

Come for the run or walk, but also contribute to the food drive so no one goes hungry.

Register now at www.quickscores.com/morrisonsports; the contact person is Nathan Jacobs, who can be reached at njacobs@morrisonil.org or 815-535-1105.

Cost is $20 a person. All proceeds go to the Morrison Food Pantry. There will be a food drive that takes non-perishable items for the pantry. Contact the pantry at www.morrisonfoodpantry.org to learn what are the most-needed items.

Morrison High School is located at 643 Genesee Ave. in Morrison.

