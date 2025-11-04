SVCC’s new student-led theater club presents first show Nov. 13

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Sauk Valley Community College’s student-led theater club presents its first Student Variety Show on Nov. 13.

The show will take place at SVCC’s Jerry Mathis Theatre at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for prime seating.

The newly emerged Theatre Club began due to growing student interest. Many students involved with the club come from high school theater backgrounds and were looking for an outlet to reignite that passion in the college setting.

“Viewers can expect to see several forms of visual arts [at The Student Variety Show], including monologues, improv, dancing, singing, and skits,” said Falan Schwarz, SVCC student and founding member of the SVCC Theatre Club. “The club wanted to do many different things, so we settled on the idea of a variety show to showcase all of our passions.”

In the future, as student involvement expands, the club plans to feature a full-length performance.

“Everyone is welcome and we’ll always find a place for someone interested,” Schwarz said. “At our meetings, we do fun activities that anyone can participate in.”

The SVCC Jerry Mathis Theatre is located at 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. Guests can park in the east parking lot and enter through SVCC’s Dillon Mall. For questions regarding the event, contact Hess at patrice.hess@svcc.edu.