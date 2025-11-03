OSF’s inaugural 5K walk/run in Dixon promoting breastfeeding gets 66 participants

The Nourish the Journey 5K run/walk drew 66 participants, ranging from mothers with newborns to those who breastfed decades ago. The event took place Saturday, Oct. 25 on the Dixon Bike Path near Washington Ave. and Bradshaw St. in Dixon. Here are the OSF Obstetric Nurse Volunteers (left to right): Haley Poser, Michele Cumberland, Monica Rasmussen, Jaselyn Nagy, Molly Cardwell, Gwen Strum, Sarah Bivins, Rhonda Drew, Haley Tefiku, Kaitlynn Pfeiffer, Lauren Gilbert, Jaclyn Sklavanitis and Taylor Helfrich. (Photo Provided By OSF Saint Katharine)

Clara and Greg Haas participate in the Nourish the Journey 5K run/walk event Saturday, Oct. 25, on the Dixon bike path near Washington Avenue and Bradshaw Street in Dixon. (Photo Provided by OSF Saint Katharine)

This inaugural event promoted communitywide breastfeeding support and was a celebration of the strength, love and dedication of every parent who has provided breastmilk to their baby.

Macy Mikan, Brooke Jones and Madison Coulter take a stroll during the Nourish the Journey 5K run/walk event Saturday, Oct. 25, on the Dixon bike path. (Photo Provided By OSF Saint Katharine)

The walk/run was organized by the obstetrics and gynecology team at OSF Saint Katharine, located at 403 E. First St. in Dixon.