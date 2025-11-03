OSF’s inaugural 5K walk/run in Dixon promoting breastfeeding gets 66 participants

The Nourish the Journey 5K took place Saturday, Oct. 25, on the Dixon bike path near Washington Avenue and Bradshaw Street.
This inaugural event promoted communitywide breastfeeding support and was a celebration of the strength, love and dedication of every parent who has provided breastmilk to their baby.
The 5K drew 66 participants, ranging from mothers with newborns to those who breastfed decades ago.
The walk/run was organized by the obstetrics and gynecology team at OSF Saint Katharine, located at 403 E. First St. in Dixon.