Crochet Club, craft hour planned at Prophetstown Library

Here’s a list of activities taking place at the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown in November:

Pirate Craft Hour: Prophetstown Library will host a Pirate Craft Hour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. All kids are invited.

Brain Exercise Classes:

Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Regardless of age, whether you’re young or old, it’s never too late to embark on the path of brain training. Dive into this enjoyable and informative class with Kara. The next class is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Dungeons & Dragons/Game Club: A role-playing game club (Dungeons & Dragons) meets every Monday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Prophetstown Library. This is for anyone ages 10 to adult. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books, etc. Stop by or phone the library with any questions at 309-714-2699.

Lego Club: Lego Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. All ages are invited. Snacks will be provided.

Book Club: The next library book club meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, and the book will be “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict. If you would like to join the book club, email hcadams1@yahoo.com or call 309-714-2699 to have the book ordered for you.

Thanksgiving Turkey Coloring Contest: All kids are invited to participate in their own artistic rendition of Thanksgiving Turkey. Stop by the library to pick up a coloring sheet. The winner will receive a pumpkin ice cream sundae from Scoops Bar & Grill in Prophetstown. The contest runs until Nov. 22. The winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 24.

Crochet class: Beginner crochet classes will take place in January and February. Four classes will be led during those months by local Prophetstown crocheter Nikol Hamstra. Cost will be $35 to participate and this includes yarn and hook. Youths and adults are encouraged to sign up by calling the library at 309-714-2699 or emailing hcadams1@yahoo.com.