Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties’ property transfers for Oct. 20-24, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Claims

Sauk Valley Community Church Inc. and John Novak Treasurer to Rustic Roots Il Inc, 725 BRINTON AVENUE N, DIXON, $125,000

Hvarre Holdings Llc. to George F. Covert and Peggy F. Covert, 743 YINGLING DRIVE DIXON, $295,000

Mark Leffelman to Janelle L. Leffelman, 349 MAY RD, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Leona C. Tatman to Angel O Amaya Neri and Andrea J. Amaya, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-429-012, $14,500

Gene & Norma Legacy Llc. To Cynthia Daley, Beth Donahue, Paula J. Henkel, and Brian Sondgeroth, 5 Parcels: 11-16-33-100-014, 11-16-33-300-001, 19-22-23-400-001, 19-22-23-400-006, and 19-22-25-300-010, $0.00

Ancil L. Bayless and Marcella J. Bayless to Ancil L. Bayless Co-Trustee, Marcella J. Bayless Co-Trustee, Ancil L. Bayless Family Trust and Marcella J. Bayless Family Trust, No listed Address or Parcel Numbers, $0.00

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thomson to Thomas J. Bieneman, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-300-001, $100,450

Ethan W. Cox, and Kyia B. Cox to Andrea N. Smith, 1641 RED BRICK RD, DIXON, $210,500

Michael P. Partington to Southside Rental Group Llc., 604 DIVISION STREET, DIXON, $25,000

Earnest J. Bailey, Jane A. Bailey, Scott J. Bailey, and Jamie L. Wythe to Scott Bailey and Tiffany Bailey, 2 Addresses: 1223 W. 7TH STREET, DIXON, and 1222 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $85,000

Oak Street Properties Llc. To Jeremy Van Buren and Hillary Van Buren, 913 CENTER ST, DIXON, $38,000

Marco A. Figuero to Luis Olivares, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-378-023, $30,000

Mark A. Mclane and Angela K. Mclane to Thomas R. Dees and Lori Gould Dees, 1581 DEER PATH LANE, FRANKLIN GROVE, $760,000

Thomas R. Kitson and Marcella L. Kitson to Brian Fields, 2051 SINK HOLLOW ROAD, DIXON, $338,100

Carolyn Therriault and Michael Therriault to Martin J. Gniech and Sarah A. Gniech, 730 MAIN STREET E, AMBOY, $225,000

Dwight W. Oltmanns and Nancy K. Oltmanns to Jeffrey D. Roop and Diane K. Roop, 705 YINGLING DRIVE, DIXON, $365,000

Conda Taylor to Lori Sheridan, 1226 FOURTH ST W, DIXON, $35,000

Alexander Mitchell-Silva to Jacob Jeffrey Sibley and Delaney Raeann Hinrichs, 1230 BRIGADOON DR, DIXON, $174,900

Sandra Dziedzic to Joshua Sommer, 904 WALNUT AVE, DIXON, $28,000

Charles Sachs and Faith Sachs to Brandi Colon and Brandon Colon, 135 PROVOST ST W, AMBOY, $201,000

Victoria Murphy, Robert Murphy, and Amanda Murphy to Jose Enrique De La Paz and Ciara Y Torres De La Paz, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-303-024, $31,000

William I. Carey to William Carey Living Trust and William I Carey Trustee, 1 Parcel: 08-20-09-100-023, $0.00

Hans Metoyer and Helan Metoyer to Ladonna Messenger, 911 MONROE AVENUE, DIXON, $30,000

Susan Mae Jasper and Susan M. Jasper to Fg38 Llc, 309 LINCOLN WAY E FRANKLIN GROVE, $175,000

Leif Erickson and Hannah Erickson to Diane May Ahrens, 405 RICHARDSON AVENUE, ASHTON, $220,000

Cassandra Headon, Cassandra L. Headon, Lance Headon, and Lance K. Headon to Brent Pearson and Keri Weaver, 2425 REYNOLDS RD, ASHTON, $280,000

Quit Claims

Hvarre Holdings Llc to Rivershore West Condominiums Association, No Listed Address or Parcel Numbers, $0.00

Timothy A. Taylor to Beverly Jean Adamson Trustee and Beverly Jean Adamnson Living Trust, 707 GRANT AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Andy W. Magnafici to Sara B. Pierson, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-154-027, $0.00

Adeline Nebe to Adeline Nebe and Jeffrey D. Nebe, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-401-008, $0.00

Susan M. Jasper to Susan M. Jasper Trustee and Susan M. Jasper Revocable Trust, 1261 ILLINOIS ROUTE 38, NACHUSA, $0.00

Janice M. Mason, James M. Mason, Judith I. Denys, Joyce E. Cook, Delores M. Mason, Delores Mason, George Mason, and George W. Mason to Janice M. Mason, 1 Parcel: 02-15-14-484-007, $0.00

Jessica R. Adnrasko and Deidra Adnrasko to Jessica R. Adnrasko Trustee and Jessica R. Adnrasko Revocable Trust, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-431-035 and 13-21-12-431-036, $0.00

Richard Mcgrail to Richard Mcgrail and Julie Mcgrail, 1715 NACHUSA ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Jc Earl Wilson to Jc Earl Wilson and Danik Wilson, 209 THIRD ST S, HARMON, $0.00

Patricia A. Pitzer and Patricia A. Haws to Neal E. Pitzer and Patricia A. Pitzer, 34 MILTON ST N, AMBOY, $0.00

Patricia Hutson to Patricia Hutson and Emily Spahn, 218 ELM ST N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Deborah L. Bubrick to Deborah L. Bubrick Trustee and Deborah L. Bubrick Trust, 1562 ELDENA ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Gary Todd and Robin Todd to Gary L. Todd Trust, Gary L. Todd Trustee, 1 Parcel: 08-20-22-300-008, $0.00

J Jesus Guerrero and Sylvia Guerrero to J Jesus Guerrero Trustee, Sylvia Guerrero Trustee, and Guerrero Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-407-017, $10.00

Ivan R. Shank and Carol J. Shank to Ivan R. Shank Living Trust, Carol J. Shank Trustee, Ivan R. Shank Trustee, and Carol J. Shank Living Trust, 4 Parcels: 16-01-17-400-001, 16-01-18-400-003, 16-01-19-200-005, and 16-01-25-200-018, $0.00

Jack Hardekopft to Jack W. Hardekopft Trustee and Jack W. Hardekopft Trust, 1 Parcel: 22-18-05-100-009, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deed

Paul E. Harmon and Jamie L. Harmon to David Lee and Deborah Lee, 13924 MICHAEL CT, MORRISON, $336,000

Danielle M. Merlino, Danielle M. Vance Fka, and Nicholas Merlino to Paul E. Harmon and Jamie L. Harmon, 644 GENESEE AVE, MORRISON, $300,000

Mark A. Johnson and Anita Johnson to Ethan Cox and Kyia Cox, 1114 HICKORY RD, STERLING, $265,000

Gaije R Drane Fowkes to Brenda Stuckey, 1012 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $55,000

Thomas S. Breed and Nancy J. Breed to Mark Johnson and Anita Johnson, 1906 AVENUE G, STERLING, $192,000

Joseph P. Mcdonald to Margarita Macias and Jose Alberto Dejesus Ambriz Macias, 608 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $135,000

Phillip L. Todd and Valerie M. Todd to Daniel R. Witmer and Roberta A. Witmer, 30078 PENROSE RD, STERLING, $157,000

Oak Street Properties Llc to James E. Dano, 206 GENESEE ST S, MORRISON, $16,000

Crystal Anger and Ronald Anger Jr. to Michael Grennan, 2106 WALTER ST, ROCK FALLS, 100,000

Eric Phend and Bonnie S. Phend to Jeffery L. Shoemaker and Angela J. Shoemaker, 718 MILNES DR, MORRISON, $175,600

Melton Family Farm Llc to David Joseph Toppert and Lori E. Toppert, FARGO RD, TAMPICO, $25,000

Andrea Williams and Robert M. Haas to Jace S. Williams and Lauryn Dean, 20890 CATTAIL RD, FULTON, $180,000

Peter Harkness and Susan Harkness to Nickolaus W. Dirks and Antori L. Dirks, 17885 GRANDVIEW DR, STERLING, $620,000

Carrie Wangelin and Shane Wangelin to Jacob K. Moore, 1402 BENNETT DR, ROCK FALLS, $94,900

Shannon D. Brauer to Daniel A. Hopkins and Christine L. Stogsdill, 14750 WALLER RD, ALBANY, $94,000

Relo Property Llc to William P. Moser and Kalee Ann Moser, 901 AVENUE A, ROCK FALLS, $167,000

Andrew M Higley to Christian Daryl F. Calisang and Karen Claire V. Vinoya, 3405 16TH AVE, STERLING, $188,500

Eugene F. Heumann to Manfred R. Heumann Trust and Kathleen R. Heumann Trust, YORKTOWN RD, MORRISON, $217,500

Joshua S K and Vanessa D. Wahl to Timothy G. Dowd and Tasha N. Dowd, 10251 RIDGE RD, ROCK FALLS, $370,000

Tim G. Dowd, Timothy G. Dowd Aka and Tasha N. Dowd to Brett A. Chappell and Stephanie Chappell, 433 MARTIN RD, ROCK FALLS, $200,000

Dougals J. Hubbard, Doug Hubbard Aka, and Lori L. Hubbard to Jack Lemke, 106 SOUTH MAIN, COLETA, $225,000

Bradley J. Schreiner to Bradley J. Schreiner Trust, 804 18TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Bradley J. Schreiner to Bradley J. Schreiner Trust, MCNEIL RD, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Bradley J. Schreiner to Bradley J. Schreiner Trust, 1 Parcel: 11-34-401-016, $0.00

Pamela J. Howard to Ryan Robinson and Lance Robinson, 519 26TH ST E, STERLING IL $150,000

Louis Guerrero to Breanna E. Evenson and Ryan Evenson, 902 7TH ST W STERLING, $71,000

Jessica Dale to Harrison M. Lippens, 31535 THOME ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $155,000

Matthew Reed and Darby D. Brown and Linda M. Brown, 1614 16TH AVE, STERLING, $155,000

Jonathan Strong to R&r Adventures Llc and R & R Adventures Llc, 610 1/2 W 7TH ST, STERLING, $72,000

Us Bank Trustee and Cim Trust 2020r7 to Jane Rasmussen, 1306 4TH ST E, STERLING, $55,000

Victor M. Barrios to Gabriel S. Lewis and Karla L. Quiroz, 2104 CHESTNUT AVE, STERLING, $124,000

Kelly J. Hicks Sr. and Monica C. Fernandez to Kelly J. Hicks Sr. and Monica C. Fernandez, 408 BASE ST S, MORRISON, $0.00

Dennis W. Boynton and Marla B. Boynton to Marla B. Boynton Trust and Dennis W. Boynton Trustee, 1 Parcel: 11-05-176-001, $0.00

Quit Claims

William Rice to William Rice and Sarah Rice, 602 12TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Rebecca L. Miller to Todd A. Miller, 22480 BLUE GOOSE ROAD, CHADWICK, $0.00

Ronald Hanson to Basie Radosevich and Billie Radosevich, 612 JACKSON STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $1,000

Steven L. Lindstronm to Steven L. Lindstronm and Julie A. Lindstrom, 4 Parcels: 02-10-100-007, 02-10-100-010, 02-10-200-009, 02-10-300-005, $0.00

Pamela S. Nice to Pamela S. Nice Trust, BLUE GOOSE RD, STERLING IL, $0.00

Brian Large to Toshia Large, 1117 8TH AVE, ERIE, $0.00

Lance E. Schindel, Barry L. Schindel, Kyle W. Schindel, and Clarence E. Schindel to Janet H. Schindel, 1105 SUNSET DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Brenda Hesser to Patricia Ann Hoogheem, 611 16TH PLACE, FULTON, $0.00

John D. Schultheis and Jennifer R. Schultheis to John D. Schultheis, 2101 DIXON AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kurt R. Blanchette and Tina L. Blanchette to Tina L. Blanchette, 14831 ELK RD, FULTON, $0.00

Donald Reul, Jacob E. Reul, and Rachael G. Reul to Jacob E. Reul and Rachael G. Reul, 508 JACKSON STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

John R. Oelrichs, and Mark J. Oelrichs to John J. Oelrichs, 29399 PENROSE RD, STERLING, $7,500

Beverly Asbury to Brian Asbury, 1109 5TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

Jazmend Chattic and Garret Winfield to Garret Winfield, 507 12TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Alice R. Steele Trustee, Janice Gengenbach Trustee and Jean A. Swan Trust to Michael Steele Trust, 2 Parcels: 08-08-300-007 and 08-08-400-002, $0.00

Alice R. Steele Trustee, Janice Gengenbach Trustee, and Jean A. Swan Trust to Jake Gengenbach Trust and Jake Gengenbach Trustee, 1 Parcel: 08-08-400-002, $0.00

Alice R. Steele Trustee, Janice Gengenbach Trustee, and Jean A. Swan Trust to Alice R. Steele Trust, 4 Parcels: 08-08-200-004, 08-08-400-001, 08-17-300-006, and 08-20-100-003, $0.00

Kay E. Fisher Trust to David B. Hurless, 3809 17TH ST E, STERLING, $328,300

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Randy J. Barton and Jerrie J. Barton to Vincent Pekarek and Brittany Pearson, 8 N Highland Court, Stillman Valley, $225,000

Richard Hicks and Stacey Hicks to Christopher Woods and Roger Woods, 209 Roy Ave., Rochelle, $257,500

Samantha Jo Bradley to Colten Varilek, 2001 N Silverthorn Drive, Byron, $250,000

Richard L. Speiden and Sherry K. Speiden to Sherry K. Speiden Trustee, Richard L. Speiden Trustee, Speiden Rev Living Tr., 1623 Southfield Lane, Byron, $0.00

Richard P. Herrmann, and Beverly J. Herrmann to Shane Erdman, 312 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $218,000

Hunter R. Gray and Brittanie R. Gray to Jacob Parola, 303 S. Prairie Ave., Polo, $265,000

R. Brad Long to Justin Broitzman, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-09-355-003, $10,000

T&r Property Management II Llc to Scott Brown, 370 W. Lightsville Road, Leaf River, $75,000

Ernest M. Lindgren Trustee, Ruth C. Lindgren Trustee, Ernest M. Lindgren, and Lindgren Rev Lv Tr. To Hunter R. Gray and Brittanie R. Gray, 10245 W. Penn Corner Rd, Polo, $360,000

Mattie E. Detweiler to Pamela J. Oleson, 15812 W. Robin Rd, Polo, $176,000

Friends Of Nachusa Grasslands to Nature Conservancy, two parcels in Taylor Township, $84,000

Timothy J. Gleason to James B. Cappel and Caroline L. Cappel, 924 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $134,000

Thelma M. Bell to Mark Capps, 1133 N. 7th St., Unit 806, Rochelle, $119,000

Jeffery M. Byerly and Laura B. Byerly to Jeffery J. Whaley and Katrina N. Whaley, 9310 E Valley Rd, Stillman Valley, $396,000

Km’s Properties & Investments Llc and Jose Manuel Reveles Murro to Jeremy Mote, 431 E 2nd St., Byron, $212,500

Martin J. Decrane and Tracey R. Decrane to Amber Kay Frye, 504 S. Green Ave., Polo, $30,000

Quit Claim Deeds

Troy A. Vandenbroek to Vandenbroek Investments Llc, 309 W Center St., Mt. Morris, and 5965 N Esther Dr, Byron, $0.00

Allan H. Gravenstein to Allan H. Gravenstein Trustee and Allan H. Gravenstein Trustee, 6185 N Brookville Rd, Forreston, $0.00

Trisha, Blassage to George Blassage, 6070 N Knoll Rd, Monroe Center, $0.00

Martha P. Gonzalez to Emilia D. Lopez, 128 E. North St., Creston, $0.00

Wade S. Terviel to Anthony Dinges and Richelle Dinges, 7040 Crestview Rd., Stillman Valley, $0.00

Manitoqua Ministries Inc. to Kings Camp Llc., 9634 E Lindenwood Rd, Chana, $100

Youssi Investments Llc to Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, Yredi Roth 401k, and Yredi Roth 401k, two parcels in Marion Township: 05-26-330-003 and 05-26-330-005, $0.00

Youssi Real Estate & Development Inc 401k Profit Sharing Tr, Yredi Roth 401k, and Yredi Roth 401k to Youssi Investments Llc, two parcels in Marion Township: 05-26-327-002 and 05-26-328-001, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Roger F. Kelly Trustee, and Joan Kelly Rev Tr. To Roger F. Kelly Trustee and Roger F. Kelly Rev Tr., three parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-14-276-007, 21-14-277-003, and 21-14-277-004, $0.00

Arlene H. Grub Trustee and Ahg Tr314 to Tim M. Devres, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-400-019, $24,000

Roger F. Kelly Trustee and Roger F. Kelly Rev Tr to Roger F. Kelly, three parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-14-276-007, 21-14-277-003, and 21-14-277-004, $0.00

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, South Holland Trust And Savings Bank Trustee, Tr10062,Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr10062, Mb Financial Bank Tr10062, South Holland Trust And Savings Bank Tr10062, North Star Trust Company Trustee, Mb Financial Bank Trustee, and North Star Trust Company Tr10062 to Kings Camp Llc, three parcels in Whiterock Township: 18-07-200-002, 18-07-200-003, and 18-07-400-001, $649,900

Shirley M. Gentry Trustee and Shirley M Rev Tr. To Paul S. Mitchell and Nancy G. Mitchell, 513 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $60,000

Daniel W. Montague Trustee, Douglas E. Montague Trustee, and Darlene A. Montague Trustee to Julie Hodgson, 7649 W Anterier Rd, Dixon, $336,000

Deeds in Trust

Mary R. Devries and Todd M. Devries to Arlene H. Grubb and Ahg Tr314, one parcel in Marion Township: 05-26-403-007, $20,000

David A. Head and Patricia Head to David A. Head Trustee, Patricia Head Trustee and Dph Tr825, 208 S. 5th St., Oregon, $0.00

Jan B. Emmons to Jan B. Emmons and Emmons Family Tr825, 1 Parcel: 03-05-31-106-008, $0.00

Timothy A. Dayton to Timothy A. Dayton Trustee and Timothy A. Dayton Trustee, three parcels in Flagg Township: 24-04-300-005, 24-04-300-008, and 24-17-400-031, $0.00

Gregory Folkers and Mary Jo Folkers to Gregory J. Folkers Trustee, Mary Jo Folkers Trustee, and Fokers Family Rev Tr1, 422 Sunbeam Court, Stillman Valley, $0.00

Edward M. Tyne and Kay F. Tyne to Edward M. Tyne Lv Tr, Edward M. Tyne Trustee, Kay F. Tyne Trustee, and Kay F. Tyne Lv Tr., three parcels in Eagle Point Township: 13-14-200-001, 14-12-200-006 and 14-13-200-001; two parcels in Buffalo Township: 13-14-100-002 and 14-13-400-001; and three parcels in Pine Creek Township: 15-07-100-002, 15-18-100-001 and 15-18-100-002, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office