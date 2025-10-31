Shaw Local

City of Sterling announces Christmas decorating contest

By Shaw Local News Network

The city of Sterling is hosting an outdoor Christmas decorating contest. Entry dates are Nov. 15 to Dec. 6.

What you need to know:

  • Decorate the outside of your house or business
  • Enter online at www.il-sterling.civicplus.com or in person at the City Clerk’s Office
  • The decorated house or business will be judged
  • Winners will be announced Dec. 15
  • When a residence or business wins, they will get a yard sign saying just how great they are. Also, the winner will get a shoutout on social media and prizes 
  • The competition is open to businesses and residences located within the city limits of Sterling 
  • A map of all entries will be provided
