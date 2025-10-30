Plea deal in the works for Dixon man charged with sharing child sex abuse images, videos: attorneys

The prosecuting attorney told a Lee County judge Thursday, Oct. 30, that a plea deal is being negotiated in the case of a Dixon man accused of disseminating images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Heath A. Knipple, 46, was charged July 2 with six counts of Class X felony dissemination of images of child sex abuse, with each count listing the victim as younger than 13. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if he is convicted. Knipple pleaded not guilty July 23.

Knipple appeared before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert on Thursday, Oct. 30, for a status hearing with one of his defense attorneys, Gary L. Spencer of Mertes Law Firm in Sterling.

Spencer asked for a pretrial hearing to be set in December, with no objection from Assistant Attorney General Shannon M. O’Brien, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

O’Brien told Ackert that “plea negoiations [are] ongoing” and her office is still going through discovery items.

Discovery is a formal procedure where information about the case is exchanged by both sides to prepare for trial.

At Knipple’s hearing Sept. 11, O’Brien said she planned “to convey an offer” to the defense sometime soon.

Ackert granted O’Brien’s petition asking that Knipple’s pretrial release conditions remain intact until the next hearing. There was no objection from Spencer.

Knipple’s next court appearance is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18 in front of Ackert.

The case: what we know

The charges stem from an online messenger platform that reported a user for sharing and uploading seven videos and images matching those of known files with child sex abuse images. All offenses are alleged to have occurred on June 27, 2024, court records show.

In February, investigators with the IAG identified Knipple as the account holder, using an IP address. Knipple was arrested July 2 while the FBI searched his Dixon residence, records show.

The day of his arrest, Knipple “admitted to disseminating child pornography on multiple group chats and during conversations in the KIK [messaging] platform. The defendant estimates he shared less than 10 child pornography videos and images via KIK,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the IAG.

Following his arrest, Knipple was held in the Whiteside County Jail. Lee County Judge Matthew T. Klahn allowed his release under several conditions July 7.

At that hearing, Klahn said the prosecution and defense “made this a very, very difficult decision” and filed a written statement explaining his ruling.

The conditions of Knipple’s release include GPS monitoring, no contact with anybody under the age of 18, no access to any electronics or the internet and he is not allowed to be present at any schools, daycares, or events that are designed for the participation or benefit of minors.

The four adult family members in Knipple’s home also signed affidavits stating they’ll password protect all their devices and not allow Knipple access to the devices or passwords.