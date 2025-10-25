Mississippi River bridges historical program is Oct. 26 in Fulton

The Route 136 (North) Bridge over the Mississippi River at Fulton has been closed for several months for maintenance work. (Earleen Hinton)

The Clinton-Illinois Bridge, which stood from 1892 to 1954, is remembered because of its sharp turns, wooden-plank floor and elevation.

That bridge is one of six that will be featured in a program Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum in Fulton. The program begins at 2 p.m.

A PowerPoint presentation titled “The History of the Six Bridges (three previous and three current) between Fulton, Illinois and Clinton, Iowa” will cover the history, construction and replacement of the bridges.

The bridges included are the First Railroad Bridge (1860-1909), the Second Railroad Bridge (1909-present), the Lyons-Fulton High Bridge (1891-1975), the Mark N. Morris Memorial (commonly called the North Bridge) (1975-present), the Clinton-Illinois Bridge (1892-1954) and the Gateway Bridge (1956-present).

The Lyons-Fulton High Bridge became well-known nationally as the Lincoln Highway Bridge. It continued to be part of the transcontinental highway system for many years as U.S. Highway 30. This bridge was considered the most impressive structure on the Mississippi River when it was constructed. It was demolished by dynamite in 1975, one span at a time, upon the opening of the North Bridge.

The Clinton-Illinois Bridge was formerly called the wooden bridge. It also was a high one but did not have the word in its official title like the Lyons-Fulton High Bridge.

On July 3, 1904, two spans of the Clinton-Illinois Bridge, one 150 feet and one 210 feet, were blown down in a wind storm. It was swiftly repaired.

The museum’s photo and memorabilia collection of bridges will be on display, as will one of the toll takers’ caps – 20 cents, please!

The program will conclude with updates about the current North Bridge reconstruction.

The Fulton Museum is located at 707 10th Ave. The north door is accessible.

Refreshments will be served.