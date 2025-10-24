Sauk Valley Skyhawks volleyball clinches Arrowhead title

Local college volleyball

Sauk Valley clinches Arrowhead: The Skyhawks swept Carl Sandburg 25-12, 25-18, 26-24 on Wednesday to clinch the Arrowhead Conference title with a 9-0 record. SVCC is 24-8 overall.

Miraya Pessman (11 digs, five kills) and Denali Stonitsch (nine digs) each had 18 assists for the Skyhawks while Kailee Williams had 13 kills. Kenna Wubbena had 10 kills and 12 digs; Madyson Tichler had three kills and three blocks; Jess Johns had nine kills and three blocks; and Carli Kobbeman had 20 digs and five assists.

The Skyhawks have two home games left next week before starting regional play on Nov. 5. SVCC is No. 12 in the latest NJCAA DII rankings.