Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Dean Geiger

Dixon's Dean Geiger battles for position during a previous Rock River Run in Sterling. Geiger is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Dean Geiger

School: Dixon

Sport: Cross country

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: Geiger took second at the Big Northern Conference meet with a time of 15:13.88, trailing only teammate Averick Wiseman. The Dukes won the conference title and start the postseason on Saturday at the Class 2A Sterling Regional. Geiger’s 3-mile personal record this season is 14:58.2. He has three other Top 5 finishes this season.

Dixon coach Simon Thorpe said Geiger is having a “tremendous” junior season.

“He has been one of our most consistent performers in all races, and currently has the [best] point total across all varsity races for the Dukes,” he said. “We have worked closely together for many years, and I am proud of the athlete, and even more, of the man that he has grown into in this last year.

“He looks forward to leading the team to a victory at the IHSA state meet on November 8th.”

Geiger is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote. He responded to a Q&A below.

What drew you to cross country and how did you first get into it?

Geiger: I ran local 5Ks growing up, and when I found out you got medals for running fast I was motivated to join the team in 5th grade.

What do you like about cross country? Have you learned anything from it?

Geiger: I really like the team aspect of cross country, this sport has given me a good work ethic.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Geiger: I think my biggest strength is my kick at the end of races. This season I have worked a lot on the mental side of running. I attribute my success to great coaching and great training.

What stands out about this year’s team? What are your goals?

Geiger: The thing that stands out most about this team is is how hard we have all worked to get where we are. The main goal for this season is to get the 2A state title.

Any highlights for you so far this season?

Geiger: The biggest highlight for me was going sub-15 [minutes] for 3 miles. I have been so close for so long and it felt great to finally break the barrier.

Do you have a favorite athlete?

Geiger: My favorite athletes are Michael Phelps and Kevin Durant.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Geiger: My favorite quote is “for those who can’t”. It reminds me daily that there are people who are unable to do simple things like walking, so my ability to run is a gift.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Geiger: Portillo’s.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Geiger: My favorite movie is Ready Player One, and my favorite TV show is Suits.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Geiger: My favorite genre of music is Christmas music.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Geiger: My favorite class right now is pre-calc and my favorite teacher is Simon Thorpe.

Do you have plans for what you want to do after high school?

Geiger: I want to run at the college level and study sports medicine.