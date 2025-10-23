Mount Carroll library hosts job search workshop Oct. 29

The Mount Carroll Library will host a job search workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, in Mount Carroll.

The library is located at 208 N. Main St.

This event is designed to support local job seekers with practical tools and resources to enhance their employment opportunities.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average job search takes approximately 68.5 days. While in-demand fields such as AI, data, and cybersecurity continue to grow, many employers are seeking candidates for specialized roles. In August 2025, the national unemployment rate stood at 4.3% (Source: BLS, 2025).

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc., the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the IDES Veterans Career Coach will be present to share expert guidance, job search strategies and employment resources.

This workshop is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, contact Jack Kromer at 815-213-5596.