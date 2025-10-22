Dixon, Rock Falls runners excel at junior cross country finals

The Dixon junior girls cross country team raced to a fourth-place finish on Saturday, Oct. 18. (Submitted by Maggie Love)

Local junior cross country runners competed in Normal on Saturday, Oct. 18, in the Illinois Elementary School Association’s state finals.

The Dixon Reagan girls team took fourth out of 24 teams in Class 3A, with Brynleigh Davis being the top finisher by taking 23rd place.

On the boys side, Myles Bautista took third, finishing two minutes faster than last year with a two-mile time of 10:43. The Reagan boys were ninth as a team.

Overall winner was Rock Falls Coloma’s Bentlee Lawrenz, who streaked to a two-mile winning time of 10:14 to win by over 16 seconds.