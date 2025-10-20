Sauk Valley Community College hosts fall blood drive Oct. 27

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Student Government Association invites the public to give the gift of life during a fall blood drive.

Visit the Sauk campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, in the West Mall. Sauk Valley Community College is located at 173 Route 2, Dixon.

Presenting donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and a chance at a $5,000 prize. Walk-ins are welcome, but spots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended when possible.

Sign up online at www.redcross.org. To make an appointment by phone, call student activities coordinator Ana Salgado at 815-835-6432. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Donors should plan to bring their photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating blood. This event is sponsored by the Student Government Association of Sauk Valley Community College.

For information, contact Salgado at 815-835-6432 or ana.s.salgado@svcc.edu.