Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Kaltrina Lecaj

Name: Kaltrina Lecaj

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She had 13 kills, eight digs and three aces in an 18-25, 25-14, 25-12 Big Northern Conference win at Stillman Valley. She leads the Rockets with 189 kills (3 per set) this season and is second with 203 digs (3.2 per set) and 33 aces in 63 sets played. She also earned a spot on the all-tournament team at Eastland this past Saturday.

Lecaj is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. She responded to a Q&A below.

Who drew you to volleyball and how did you first get into it?

Lecaj: Myself honestly. Once I watched one video on Texas player Madisen Skinner. I got up and trained as a little girl doing the things I believed Madisen would be doing in her free time to help me out and get to where I wanted to be as I grew up. The first time I peppered with a friend I knew that this was it. This was the sport I love and what I want to continue to do as it was just something that came easy to me as I grew, challenging myself harder and harder to get to that next point of a different obstacle.

What do you like about volleyball?

Lecaj: I honestly just fell in love with the sport as soon as I touched a volleyball. I love the hustle and determination it gives me as I go into a practice or a game. I enjoy playing volleyball even when I am in a down mood, it just is therapy for me really.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Lecaj: A strength I have is staying calm in stressful situations like a close game. ... I have improved on a lot of things this year like my hitting and defense.

I attribute my jumping, working out and my plyos to my trainer Kell [Bond] as he has helped me all winter getting me to where I want to be and beyond where I want to be, gaining my confidence. My hitting is attributed to my coaches that I have taken advice from, helping me perfect my form, angles and smartness as I go up to make a play.

What stands out about this year’s team?

Lecaj: This year’s team has really shown a great boost in connection on and off the court. The girls this year I feel have known each other for a long period of time and we just show each other our colors through thick and thin, which helps us perform and grow as a group.

Rock Falls' Kaltrina Lecaj spikes against Rochelle during a match this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Any highlights for you so far this season?

Lecaj: This season I feel that my overall performance over everything has exceeded and has come easier to me. The phrase ‘work harder in practice and the game will come easy’ honestly is 100% true. Doing the little things and perfecting the things you struggle at helps so much that it now has become muscle memory, and now letting my body just do its thing and getting over those obstacles helps, which makes me trust myself and others trust in me out on the court.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Lecaj: Yes, I love to watch Madisen Skinner and the whole Texas volleyball program perform. Another player that stands out to me is Harper Murray. She also brings the talent at which I want to become and want to strive for. Lexi Rodriguez is my last top pick for my favorite athletes. Lexi, being across the bridge and a good friend, helps me get what I need to extend my goal of trying to go far in my volleyball career with her giving me the tips and tricks.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you’re involved in?

Lecaj: Other than volleyball, my favorite thing to do is train. I just enjoy the physical activity I have and what I am willing to do as another way of “therapy” to help me cool down and lock in.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Lecaj: My favorite quote is “Try your hardest and do your best”. This quote actually came from my dad. He has said this to me ever since I was a little girl and it just has stuck to me since.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Lecaj: My favorite restaurant that literally everyone goes to after home games is Culver’s.

Favorite movie?

Lecaj: “The Notebook”.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Lecaj: I tend to like a lot of different genres depending on what I am feeling throughout the day, but before games I have my own special playlist I always listen to and it’s basically calm and motivated music.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Lecaj: My favorite teachers are two teachers that show up for me and hype me up every single day. Their names are Amy Heffelfinger and Mindy Teske. Ever since my first varsity game as a Rocket they both hype me up and call me their “stud”. They love coming to watch me play and watch what I have a passion for and continue to have that positive boost that helps me even after an off game. I really appreciate them for what they do for me and how they come to my games to watch me succeed every time and to give me that big hug which makes me glad for who I am and how many supporters I have watching me and who love to watch me.

Do you have plans or ideas for what you want to do after high school?

Lecaj: After high school I plan to continue my journey of volleyball, hopefully going to my dream college and succeeding to try and become one of the tops and to be someone who little kids look up to as I do with some of my favorite players. I also want to work with little kids as I grow up as I love to teach them the importance of life and tricks as they grow.