Doctor with Dixon ties sets up family practice at Hammond-Henry’s Colona Clinic

The Hammond-Henry Hospital board of directors and administration has announced that Dr. David Cook is joining the staff at its Colona Clinic on Monday, Nov. 3, in Colona.

Cook joins Katie Sowder as part of the Colona Clinic’s family practice team.

An open house in Cook’s honor is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the Colona Clinic, 1604 Cleveland Road, Colona. Light refreshments will be served, and there also will be small gifts for everyone in attendance.

Cook’s medical specialties include family practice and, specifically, chronic disease management, preventive medicine, comprehensive urgent care, and a wide range of procedures including skin biopsies/excisions and joint injections.

Cook earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-med from Augustana College in Rock Island. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, where he also participated in the Rural Student Physicians Program with Hammond-Henry as his sponsor site. He completed his family medicine residency at the University of Illinois/Dixon Rural Training Track at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

A Silvis native and graduate of United Township High School, Cook said working at Hammond-Henry Hospital’s Colona Clinic would be a “seamless transition,” as he spent a six-month rotation his third year of medical school working with Dr. Remi Satkauskas.

“Most of my colleagues had only four to six weeks for each separate rotation, while I had the opportunity to have six months of integrated clinical experience working in Hammond-Henry’s emergency department, doing rounds in the hospital and, of course, working side by side with Dr. Satkauskas, who’s a longtime and well-respected family practice provider,” Cook said. “I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the patients, and I was equally attracted to the positive culture and focus on community that makes Hammond-Henry and all its clinics and staff so unique.”

The Colona Clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Family practice hours are available by appointment.

Cook is accepting new patients via waitlist by calling 309-949-2999.