Dixon boys XC dominates Big Northern Conference meet: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys cross country

Dixon dominates BNC meet: Averick Wiseman took first and Dean Geiger was second as the Dukes’ first five placed in the top 10 and tallied 26 points to run away with the team title. Rockford Christian (61) was runner-up and Byron (92) took third. Rock Falls (169) was sixth and Oregon (275) was ninth.

Dixon freshman Ethan Carter took fourth, Keegan Shirley was ninth, followed by Westin Conatser (10th) and freshman Alonzo Bautista (11th). Another freshman, Abram Garcia, was 13th for Dixon.

Rock Falls’ Ian Finney was 16th and Michael Kopitas was 30th. Connor South (36th), Rylan Jordan (42nd) and Dashawn Boyd (45th) also scored for the Rockets.

Chayse Rosenbalm led Oregon in 49th.

Girls cross country

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett takes second: Lovett finished with a personal record of 17:59.72 to take second to Lutheran’s Abagail Baumann (17:00.47). Kamryn Rogers was fifth as the Duchesses (91) were third as a team. Winnebago (38) was the winner and Byron (83) was runner-up. Oregon (115) was fifth and Rock Falls (119) took sixth.

Kat Scott led the Rockets in eighth, Brenna Burlack was 16th and Emma Peterson was 22nd.

Oregon’s Anya Anaya took 13th and Madeline Rogers was 18th.

Girls tennis

Dixon wins Class 1A Rochelle Sectional: The Duchesses tallied 24 points to win a sectional title for the second straight year. Brooklyn Arjes reached the singles semifinals to qualify for state before finishing as runner-up. Arjes fell 6-1, 6-3 to Freeport’s Angelina Sala.

Dixon’s Jenna Mustapha and Rachel Lance qualified in doubles and won their semifinals match 7-6 (3), 6-2. The second-seeded duo then won 6-0, 6-0 over Sycamore’s top-seeded duo in the finals.

State tennis starts this Thursday.

Class 1A Dunlap Sectional: Sterling’s Emma Pham beat Newman’s Emmy Burger 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 to reach the third round in singles before falling 6-1, 6-1, just short of the semifinals and qualifying for state.

Sterling’s Fareeda Alkhalaf and Christina Mata won their second round match 0-6, 6-4, 7-5 before falling 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles quarterfinals.

Sterling had 10 points in the team standings to tie for fourth with Macomb and Geneseo.

Volleyball

Eastland’s Linda Ludwig Memorial Tournament: Milledgeville went 4-0 in pool play and beat Durand 25-18, 25-9 to take first among 10 teams. Eastland beat Rock Falls 25-19, 25-19 for third place; Newman beat Orangeville 25-17, 20-25, 15-9 for fourth; and Ashton-Franklin Center beat Oregon 25-22, 25-19 for fifth.

“The team showcased strong play across all positions, maintaining focus and energy throughout the day to bring home the tournament title,” Milledgeville coach Kurt Folk said.

Area players earning all-tournament were Eastland’s Trixie Carroll and Morgan Cullough, along with Rock Falls’ Kaltrina Lecaj and Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby.

Carroll (four blocks) led Eastland with 59 kills and McCullough had 46 digs. Keara Kaus had 84 assists and Vanessa Allen had four blocks and seven aces.

Football

Forreston 26, LeRoy 13: The Cardinals pulled away after trailing 13-6 after one quarter. Connor Politsch scored an 80-yard TD on his first carry and led Forreston with 125 yards. Eli Ferris had 49 yards and a TD and Brady Gill threw a 52-yard TD to Politsch and also ran for a TD. Forreston improved to 5-3 ahead of next week’s regular season final against No. 1 Stockton.