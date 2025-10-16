Whiteside Forum hosting presentation, tour of Morrison Tech on Oct. 26

The Whiteside Forum will host a presentation, Q&A, and a tour of Morrison Tech at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 at the college, located at 701 Portland Ave., in Morrison.

The Whiteside Forum will host a presentation and a tour of Morrison Tech at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, at the college.

The college is located at 701 Portland Ave., in Morrison.

The tour will be led by Chris Scott, president of the college, which is ranked the No. 1 two-year school in the Midwest for return on investment.

This is the public’s opportunity to witness technical innovation and affordable higher education in its backyard. Everyone is welcome.

The mission of the Morrison Institute of Technology is to provide for technology-oriented students in the Midwest and surrounding areas a quality education in the fields of engineering technology and allied programs.

The college is a two-year undergraduate institution, which provides educational experiences that:

prepare the student to function successfully in his/her personal life and chosen career, with special emphasis on communication skills and other skills basic to general education

provide an academic foundation on which the student may continue a lifelong learning process on a formal or informal basis

prepare the student to assume a productive and contributing role as a citizen, locally, nationally and worldwide

For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347. All Forum events are free and open to the public.