Rock Falls’ Miley Bickett records 17 assists in win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Rock Falls d. North Boone 25-11, 25-11: Miley Bickett had 17 assists for the Rockets in the home win. Isela Valdivia added five aces and nine digs while Kaltrina Lecaj had seven kills and two blocks. Taylor Segneri added five kills for RF (16-11, 4-3) in the Big Northern Conference win.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Rock Falls volleyball teammates hug and celebrate Maddie Eikenberry (right) in her fight against cancer Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Eastland d. Polo 25-18, 25-13: Trixie Carroll led the Cougars (19-8, 8-1) with 15 kills and had nine digs and two blocks. Keara Kaus added 20 assists and five kills while Morgan McCullough had 15 digs. For Polo, Reese Mekeel (one ace) had six kills and Cam Jones (one ace) had seven digs and three kills.

Milledgeville d. West Carroll 25-12, 25-13: The Missiles (20-5, 6-3) were led by Kendra Kingsby (seven digs) and Kennedy Livengood, who each had seven kills and two blocks. Lexis Grenoble had 14 assists and three aces.

Fulton d. Ashton-Franklin Center 25-12, 25-7: Averi Bush, Haley Smither and Kerby Germann all had four kills for the Steamers. Brianne Brennan had four of Fulton’s 11 aces, and Jessa Read had two blocks.

Oregon d. Rockford Lutheran 21-25, 25-15, 25-18: Izzy Berg had four blocks and six kills in the win. Emma Eckerd had 12 digs and an ace while Ashlee Mundell added three aces and seven digs.

Boys soccer

Dixon 2, Pecatonica 0: The Dukes scored two second-half goals to wrap up the regular season schedule with a 10-8 record.

Oregon 4, Abingdon-Avon 1: Aidan Hammer scored a hat trick and Steven Guardado also found the net in the win. Deryk Withers had seven saves for the Hawks (14-9).

Girls swimming

LaSalle-Peru 70, Sterling 24: Hazel Pham won the 50-yard freestyle and took second in the 100 butterfly for Sterling.

Girls tennis

Boylan 3, Newman 2: At No. 1 singles, Newman’s Emmy Burger won 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Newman’s Emma Ford won 6-4, 6-2.