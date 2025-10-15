Lee County judge grants furlough to Dixon man held on weapons charges, can go to sober home

A Lee County judge allowed a Dixon man facing several weapons charges to be temporarily moved to a sober living home on Oct. 3.

Kairyn Lottman, 19, is charged with four felonies: armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm without the required firearm owner’s identification card, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and reckless discharge of a firearm. He also is charged with two misdemeanors: unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm and resisting a peace officer, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty July 21 and is being held at the Lee County Jail.

The charges stem from July 21 when multiple residents near Tilton Park Drive in Dixon reported hearing shots fired in a field behind their houses around 4:25 a.m.

Lottman was taken into custody a short time after a caller reported to Lee County Dispatch that they saw a man without a shirt walking in the 1400 block of Tilton Park Drive.

Dixon police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office used their K-9 units to search the area and located 17 spent shell casings from a .45-caliber handgun along the path, according to the probable cause affidavit.

They also recovered a black .45-caliber, semi-automatic Springfield XD with a loaded magazine, a “defaced” serial number and no rounds in the chamber along with three bags of a substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Lottman appeared before Lee County Associate Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert on Oct. 9 with Public Defender Robert J. Thompson. Ackert signed the order granting furlough Oct. 2.

The order says Lottman was allowed to be moved by a Sinnissippi Center’s staff member at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 to the organization’s recovery home for men at 922 Washington Ave. in Dixon.

During his stay he’s ordered to participate in counseling, treatment, drug testing and all other requirements of the home. He’s also required to be accompanied by a Sinnissippi staff member outside the home and Sinnissippi is required to notify the Lee County Jail prior to Lottman’s release, according to the order.

Once Lottman is discharged from the home, including if he leaves against treatment provider advice, the order says he must “immediately return to the custody of the Lee County Jail, using the most direct route of travel and without delay or departure” and once there submit to drug testing, according to the order.

If he fails to appear at the jail or in court when required, that “would constitute a waiver of his right to confront witnesses against him and trial and sentencing could proceed in his absence,” the order says.

Also if he fails to return immediately to the jail upon leaving the recovery home, it may result in “contempt of court proceedings and/or criminal charges,” according to the order.

He’s next scheduled to appear before Ackert at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20 for a pretrial conference.