Rock Falls’ 2nd annual Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade is Oct. 18

It’s time to celebrate Halloween in Rock Falls! The second annual Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade is Saturday, Oct. 18.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. The parade route begins at Rock Falls Township High School and then travels west to Second Street, continues to Second Avenue, and ends at the First Street parking lot.

Last year’s parade was a huge hit with 29 creative entries and West Second Street packed with spectators enjoying this one-of-a-kind Rock Falls event.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Anyone with a golf cart or UTV can participate. Don’t have a Rock Falls off-highway vehicle permit? No problem – organizers can issue a temporary one-day permit just for the parade.

To register, contact the Rock Falls Tourism Office at 603 W. 10th St.