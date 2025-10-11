Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Lee County

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Lee County this fall, the United Way of Lee County has announced.

The program will provide free, high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth through age 5, mailed directly to their homes at no cost to families.

The Imagination Library was created by Dolly Parton to inspire a love of reading and improve early childhood literacy. While the Dollywood Foundation manages the global program, the books for each community are fully funded by local partners.

In Lee County, United Way of Lee County serves as the local program partner, responsible for fundraising and coordinating the program so children and families in the area can benefit.

“We are so excited to bring this incredible program to Lee County,” said Ashley Richter, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “Every child deserves the chance to grow up with books in their home, and the Imagination Library helps make that possible. But it truly takes our community’s support to keep it going. The Dollywood Foundation provides the framework, and United Way provides the funding.”

To celebrate the launch, United Way of Lee County invites the community to join the Downtown Dolly Stampede at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, in downtown Dixon.

The event kicks off at Madwater Saloon, with check-in beginning at 10:15 a.m. Participants will enjoy a half-mile Dolly-themed walk across the Peoria and Galena avenue bridges, followed by a Dolly scavenger hunt through local businesses offering special Dolly-themed food and drink items. Those who complete the scavenger hunt can turn in their card by 3 p.m. for a chance to win a Dolly door prize. Participants are encouraged to dress up like Dolly Parton or wear their favorite Dolly gear.

Registration for the Downtown Dolly Stampede is $30, which covers the cost of books for one child in Lee County for an entire year through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Tickets can be purchased online at unitedwayofleecounty.org.

How to support the program

Community members can help bring the joy of reading to local children by supporting the program directly. A gift of $30 sponsors one child for a full year of books. Donations can be made online at unitedwayofleecounty.org or mailed to the office at P.O. Box 382, Dixon, IL 61021.