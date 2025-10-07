Dixon man pleads guilty, sentenced to jail on 2024 aggravated domestic battery charge in Lee County

A Dixon man originally facing three felony charges in Lee County pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated domestic battery.

Lloyd R. Hernandez, 36, was charged in 2024 with domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. While detained, he was also charged with two additional felonies - one for failing to report back to jail after completing a court-ordered stay at a recovery home and another for damaging a thermostat at the jail, according to court records.

The battery charge stemmed from May 5, 2024, when police were called to an apartment building in rural Dixon. Hernandez was intoxicated, punched a woman he was dating in the face and “busted her tooth out,” according to the probable cause affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Hernandez appeared before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert wearing handcuffs, leg irons and dressed in a jumpsuit issued to inmates. He was represented by Paul Whitcombe, a private attorney, of Dixon.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Will Fawkes told Ackert “we do have a proposed agreement”, which included Hernandez‘s guilty plea to the battery charge and dropping the other two charges.

The agreement also dismissed a 2018 Lee County drunken driving charge.

Ackert said “the court will concur on the plea agreement” and sentenced Hernandez to the terms laid out in the agreement.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served, and 36 months of probation, is to abstain from drugs and alcohol, must submit to random testing, is to have no contact with the victim and pay nearly $17,000 in fees, according to court records.

Whitcombe noted Hernandez will need to follow up on a violation of his probation in Whiteside County prior to beginning his sentence in Lee.

Hernandez was charged in Whiteside County in 2020 with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13.

In April 2023, he pled guilty to an amended charge of stalking and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years’ probation and 180 days in jail, with credit for time served.

Hernandez also was convicted of three counts of burglary in 2008 and given four years of probation, and one count of aggravated battery in 2011 for which he was sentenced to two years in prison. Both cases were in Whiteside County.