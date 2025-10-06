Whiteside County sheriff: Avoid outdoor burning

Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker is asking all residents to refrain from outdoor burning activities as the county continues to experience extremely dry conditions.

“Even a small fire can quickly get out of control in these conditions,” Booker said. “We’ve already seen several grass fires sparked by burning debris and unattended fire pits. I’m asking everyone to use common sense and hold off on any burning until we get significant rainfall.”

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with local fire departments, which have reported an increase in brush and field fire calls. Booker emphasized that public cooperation is key to preventing property damage, injuries, and the unnecessary strain on emergency resources.

“We all share the responsibility to protect our homes, our farms, and our first responders,” Booker added. “A moment’s caution can prevent a serious disaster.”

Residents are urged to avoid burning leaves, brush, or other debris until conditions improve. Anyone who must burn for agricultural or emergency purposes should contact their local fire department first and take all necessary precautions.