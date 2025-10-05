Dixon Walmart team volunteers at Hope Cancer Wellness Center

Dixon Supercenter manager Andy Neal putting down mulch in the flower beds at Hope Cancer Wellness Center in Dixon. (Photos Provided By Dixon Walmart Supercenter)

Associates from the Dixon Walmart recently dedicated their time and energy to support the Hope Cancer Wellness Center, a local organization that provides guidance and support to cancer patients and their families.

The center, located at 1637 Plock Drive in Dixon, offers a welcoming environment for individuals navigating the challenges of diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Through a range of educational, supportive and therapeutic services, the Hope Cancer Wellness Center stands as a beacon of hope in the community.

Walmart coach Tiffany Otten brushes stain onto patio furniture at the Hope Cancer Wellness Center in Dixon. (Photo Provided By Dixon Walmart Supercenter)

The Walmart associates were honored to contribute to the center’s mission, assisting with various activities and learning more about the resources available to those affected by cancer.

The Walmart team spent the afternoon painting, staining outdoor furniture and laying down mulch outside the Hope Center.