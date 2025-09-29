OSF HealthCare St. Katharine in Dixon sponsoring 5K walk Oct. 25

The obstetrics and gynecology team at OSF Saint Katharine in Dixon is inviting the community to a 5K walk/run celebrating the strength, love and dedication of every parent who has provided breastmilk to their baby, and the family and friends who support them.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, on the Dixon bike path near Washington Avenue and Bradshaw Street. Check-in runs from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Participation is free, and all are welcome – parents, partners, friends and supporters.

“Whether you’ve pumped once or nursed for years, this walk is for you,” said Gwen Strum, lactation consultant. “It’s a chance to honor the journey, celebrate the community and recognize the many ways families support one another.”

The event will feature refreshments and giveaways. A waiver is required at check-in, and participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.osfsaintkatharine.org/events.