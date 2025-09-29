Dixon school board OKs new hires, resignation, dismissal

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several personnel actions Sept. 24. They include:
New hires
- Dennis Cardot, custodian at Madison School
- Elyse Drowns, custodian at Dixon High School
- Stacey Goldman, paraprofessional at Washington School
- Ian Gordon, custodian at Dixon High School
- Kris Kruger, crossing guard at Madison School
- Kayla Sharp, paraprofessional at Washington School
Facilitators
- Paige Cater, K-5 special education facilitator
Change of status
- Calista Crone, from permanent substitute to special education teacher at Dempsey Day School
- Paul Downs, from custodian at Reagan Middle School to head custodian at Dempsey Day School
Resignation
- Ruth Straw, paraprofessional at Washington School
Dismissal
- Heriberto Brito, custodian at Dixon High School
2025-26 RMS coaches/activities
- Jake Hubbell, boys basketball, half stipend
- LaQuan Pittman, boys basketball
- Oscar Van Sickle, boys basketball, half stipend
- Doug Hicks, boys basketball, half stipend
- Chad Weigle, boys basketball, half stipend
- Seth Nicklaus, boys basketball
2025-26 coaches/activities resignations
- Sarah Hansen, spring musical choreographer