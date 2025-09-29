Dixon school board OKs new hires, resignation, dismissal

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several personnel actions Sept. 24. They include:

New hires

Dennis Cardot, custodian at Madison School

Elyse Drowns, custodian at Dixon High School

Stacey Goldman, paraprofessional at Washington School

Ian Gordon, custodian at Dixon High School

Kris Kruger, crossing guard at Madison School

Kayla Sharp, paraprofessional at Washington School

Facilitators

Paige Cater, K-5 special education facilitator

Change of status

Calista Crone, from permanent substitute to special education teacher at Dempsey Day School

Paul Downs, from custodian at Reagan Middle School to head custodian at Dempsey Day School

Resignation

Ruth Straw, paraprofessional at Washington School

Dismissal

Heriberto Brito, custodian at Dixon High School

2025-26 RMS coaches/activities

Jake Hubbell, boys basketball, half stipend

LaQuan Pittman, boys basketball

Oscar Van Sickle, boys basketball, half stipend

Doug Hicks, boys basketball, half stipend

Chad Weigle, boys basketball, half stipend

Seth Nicklaus, boys basketball

2025-26 coaches/activities resignations