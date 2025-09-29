Shaw Local

Dixon school board OKs new hires, resignation, dismissal

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved several personnel actions Sept. 24. They include:

New hires

  • Dennis Cardot, custodian at Madison School
  • Elyse Drowns, custodian at Dixon High School
  • Stacey Goldman, paraprofessional at Washington School
  • Ian Gordon, custodian at Dixon High School
  • Kris Kruger, crossing guard at Madison School
  • Kayla Sharp, paraprofessional at Washington School

Facilitators

  • Paige Cater, K-5 special education facilitator

Change of status

  • Calista Crone, from permanent substitute to special education teacher at Dempsey Day School
  • Paul Downs, from custodian at Reagan Middle School to head custodian at Dempsey Day School

Resignation

  • Ruth Straw, paraprofessional at Washington School

Dismissal

  • Heriberto Brito, custodian at Dixon High School

2025-26 RMS coaches/activities

  • Jake Hubbell, boys basketball, half stipend
  • LaQuan Pittman, boys basketball
  • Oscar Van Sickle, boys basketball, half stipend
  • Doug Hicks, boys basketball, half stipend
  • Chad Weigle, boys basketball, half stipend
  • Seth Nicklaus, boys basketball

2025-26 coaches/activities resignations

  • Sarah Hansen, spring musical choreographer
