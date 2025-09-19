Fulton Association for Community Enrichment awards grants to 3 agencies

FACE Board member Jean Roeder presents a check for $5,000 to the Fulton Fun Crew in support of the various events they sponsor throughout the year. (Provided By FACE)

The Fulton Association for Community Enrichment recently gave numerous cash awards to a variety of organizations.

FACE Board member Jean Roeder presented a check for $5,000 to the Fulton Fun Crew in support of the various events they sponsor throughout the year, which include Totally Tuesdays during the summer months, Dutch Days Eve Party by the Windmill, and the upcoming Fall Festival on Oct. 4.

Fulton Township Supervisor Dave Jindrich received a grant for $5,000 from Roeder. The donation will be put toward resurfacing the bike trail within Fulton’s city limits.

Roeder also gave a $5,000 check to Marge Hook, a representative of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The funds will be used for emergency assistance with rent or utility bills. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is affiliated with the local Immaculate Conception Parish.