Blackhawk Firefighter Association hosting Sept. 11 memorial Sunday at Sauk Valley Community College

Retired Dixon Fire Deputy Chief Mark Callison (right) directs the combined Color Guard of the American Legion, VFW and Blackhawk Firefighters Association during the Presentation of Colors at the 2023 Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at Sauk Valley Community College. (Charlene Bielema)

The Blackhawk Firefighter Association will host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony Sunday, Sept. 21, at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon.

The event starts at 11 a.m., is free to attend and will be located at the Sept. 11 memorial on SVCC’s campus, 173 Route 2 in Dixon. It will “honor the fallen first responders from the Sept. 11, 2001,″ terrorist attacks and recognize three members of the BFFA “for their years of service in the area,” Dixon firefighter Brandon Boettcher told Shaw Local.

The BFFA is an organization of more than 80 departments across northwest Illinois. The group hosts the event about every other year at the college, he said.

The Dixon Fire Department, a BFFA member, will have a truck at the event flying an American flag, Boettcher said.

For information, call Boettcher at 815-915-6425.