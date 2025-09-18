Whiteside County property transfers for Sept. 8-12, 2025

Warranty deeds
Amber Blumhoff to Terrisa M Lenox and Brady K Lenox, 28336 Logan St., Rock Falls, $255,000.
Nancy E Matthews to Roxanne Riggin, 1106 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $190,000.
Christopher Grasso to Crystal L Sparks, 808 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $73,000.
Edith M Bass and Bradley J Bass to Travis J Day, 2705 Pine St., Rock Falls, $150,000.
Ashley N Insley, formerly known as Ashley N Knox, and Robert E Insley to Christian Temiquel, 623 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $135,000.
Fisch Properties Llc Series II to Devin Andrew Dunaven, 512 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,500.
Gary L Sandrock to Zachary Miller and Emma Miller, one parcel on Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls: 17-21-252-020, $30,000.
Aaron Buntjer to Matthew K Shere and Hannah N Hensley, 401 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $130,000.
Jody M Bethel to Cpepp Services Llc, 527 E. Wall St., Morrison, $33,500.
Ralph S Weaver to Jeffery A Tully, one parcel on Erie Road, Erie: 20-09-300-003, $42,500.
Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart to Tara Jean Francke and Adam E Francke, 800 13th Ave., Fulton, $197,900.
George M Graham to Charles T Dykstra, trustee, Mardelle Dykstra Trust and Charles T Dykstra Trust, 1009 4th St., Fulton, $76,000.
Cheryle A Colmark to Gary C Stanley, 708 1st Ave., Sterling, $120,000.
Robert W Norman and Margaret Norman to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc, 1101 12th Ave., Fulton, $35,000.
Newrez Llc, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Dba, to Jose M Arrez and Libertad V Arrez, 10440 Hussung Drive, Rock Falls, $80,000.
Linda Ann Vandamme to Linda Ann Vandamme Trust and Walter E Vandamme, trustee, 13-12-400-008, 14-07-300-003 and 14-08-100-004, $0.
Quit claim deeds
Robert A Miller and Bobbie L Beswiek, now known as Bobbie L Miller to Bobbie L Miller, 21176 Balk Lane, Fulton, $0.
Donald E Richards Jr to Steven J Cody, 2809 Kaufman St., Rock Falls, $1,000.
Billy R Council Jr to Corey A Council, one parcel on Elston Road, Fulton: 01-34-104-003, $0.
James W Garvin and Debra Garvin to Gwen Hurd, 655 Sawyer Road, Prophetstown, $0.
Melinda J Vegter to Allan D Brown, 714 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.
Trustees deeds
David J Brands, trustee, Diane F Hendrickson, trustee, Robert J Brands Family Trust and Irma J Brands Family Trust to Edward M Murney and Victoria A Murney, 515 Anthony St., Morrison, $199,000.
David A Goodell Trust and Casey L Goodell Trust to Richard E Edge and Gayle L Edge to 203 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $140,000.
Suzanne Padalino Living Trust and Charles M Padalino Living Trust to Kelly J Urrutia, 1401 Avenue A, Rock Falls, $149,000.
Matthew W Prescott Trust to Peter J Harkness and Susan Harkness, 17627 Grandview Drive, $875,000.
Michael K Odonnell, trustee, and Odonnell Family Trust to John Grulkowski and Tammy Grulkowski, 103 Riverview Drive, Albany, $155,000.
Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust to Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart, 3460 Stone St., Albany, $221,350.
Deeds
Oralia R Marruffo Estate to Nancy Lyneigh Hummel, 911 Avenue G, Sterling, $72,000.
Mei Gui Huang to Wjth Llc, 726 Main St., Erie, $130,000.
David V Morris Estate to Eric Foutch, 1002 S. Cherry St., Albany, $140,000.