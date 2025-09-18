Whiteside County property transfers for Sept. 8-12, 2025

Warranty deeds

Amber Blumhoff to Terrisa M Lenox and Brady K Lenox, 28336 Logan St., Rock Falls, $255,000.

Nancy E Matthews to Roxanne Riggin, 1106 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $190,000.

Christopher Grasso to Crystal L Sparks, 808 W. 5th St., Rock Falls, $73,000.

Edith M Bass and Bradley J Bass to Travis J Day, 2705 Pine St., Rock Falls, $150,000.

Ashley N Insley, formerly known as Ashley N Knox, and Robert E Insley to Christian Temiquel, 623 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Fisch Properties Llc Series II to Devin Andrew Dunaven, 512 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $107,500.

Gary L Sandrock to Zachary Miller and Emma Miller, one parcel on Rock Ridge Drive, Rock Falls: 17-21-252-020, $30,000.

Aaron Buntjer to Matthew K Shere and Hannah N Hensley, 401 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $130,000.

Jody M Bethel to Cpepp Services Llc, 527 E. Wall St., Morrison, $33,500.

Ralph S Weaver to Jeffery A Tully, one parcel on Erie Road, Erie: 20-09-300-003, $42,500.

Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart to Tara Jean Francke and Adam E Francke, 800 13th Ave., Fulton, $197,900.

George M Graham to Charles T Dykstra, trustee, Mardelle Dykstra Trust and Charles T Dykstra Trust, 1009 4th St., Fulton, $76,000.

Cheryle A Colmark to Gary C Stanley, 708 1st Ave., Sterling, $120,000.

Robert W Norman and Margaret Norman to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc, 1101 12th Ave., Fulton, $35,000.

Newrez Llc, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Dba, to Jose M Arrez and Libertad V Arrez, 10440 Hussung Drive, Rock Falls, $80,000.

Linda Ann Vandamme to Linda Ann Vandamme Trust and Walter E Vandamme, trustee, 13-12-400-008, 14-07-300-003 and 14-08-100-004, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Robert A Miller and Bobbie L Beswiek, now known as Bobbie L Miller to Bobbie L Miller, 21176 Balk Lane, Fulton, $0.

Donald E Richards Jr to Steven J Cody, 2809 Kaufman St., Rock Falls, $1,000.

Billy R Council Jr to Corey A Council, one parcel on Elston Road, Fulton: 01-34-104-003, $0.

James W Garvin and Debra Garvin to Gwen Hurd, 655 Sawyer Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Melinda J Vegter to Allan D Brown, 714 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

David J Brands, trustee, Diane F Hendrickson, trustee, Robert J Brands Family Trust and Irma J Brands Family Trust to Edward M Murney and Victoria A Murney, 515 Anthony St., Morrison, $199,000.

David A Goodell Trust and Casey L Goodell Trust to Richard E Edge and Gayle L Edge to 203 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $140,000.

Suzanne Padalino Living Trust and Charles M Padalino Living Trust to Kelly J Urrutia, 1401 Avenue A, Rock Falls, $149,000.

Matthew W Prescott Trust to Peter J Harkness and Susan Harkness, 17627 Grandview Drive, $875,000.

Michael K Odonnell, trustee, and Odonnell Family Trust to John Grulkowski and Tammy Grulkowski, 103 Riverview Drive, Albany, $155,000.

Arlene Evelyn Considine Trust to Eric J Goodhart and Shelby L Goodhart, 3460 Stone St., Albany, $221,350.

Deeds

Oralia R Marruffo Estate to Nancy Lyneigh Hummel, 911 Avenue G, Sterling, $72,000.

Mei Gui Huang to Wjth Llc, 726 Main St., Erie, $130,000.

David V Morris Estate to Eric Foutch, 1002 S. Cherry St., Albany, $140,000.