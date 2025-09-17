Pat Bartel named new Sterling police chief, Chavira to retire Sept. 20

Sterling Deputy Chief Pat Bartel has been named the new police chief of the Sterling Police Department.

Bartel’s promotion was announced during the Sterling City Council meeting Monday, Sept. 15, when the city recognized the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Alex Chavira. Chavira will step down Saturday, Sept. 20, after 29 years with the department, including the last five as chief.

“Deputy Chief Bartel has been with us for 31-plus years, and in that time, he’s proven to be a dedicated servant. He’s demonstrated steadfast commitment to community engagement and operational excellence in the public safety run,” Chavira said. “He’s a good person, and that’s very important. He has a comprehensive understanding of the department’s missions, challenges and evolution.

“With his strong professional record and his strategic vision and respected reputation within both the department and the broader community, I’m confident that Deputy Chief Bartel is the right choice to guide the department forward.”

Chavira offered Bartel the following advice as he steps into his new role.

“I encourage you to lead with the same integrity, humility and vision that have defined your career thus far,” Chavira said. “Continue listening to the voices within the department and the community, stay grounded in transparency and accountability, and never lose sight of the human impact of policing. It’s a great impact. Your leadership has the power to shape not only this department, but the future of public trust in the Sterling Police Department.”

Bartel thanked city administration, Chavira and the Sterling City Council for their confidence in his leadership.

“I don’t take it light and I don’t take it for granted,” Bartel said. “Alex, thank you for your guidance and push the past five years, including your unending support for me. People rarely know or understand the behind-the-scenes things that occur. As the chief of police, you embrace those things and show me more than I could ever describe or speak of.

”The City of Sterling and the Sterling Police Department have been privileged to have you for the past 29 years. Your wisdom will be missed by all of us, and I thank you for being a very awesome friend.”

City Manager Scott Shumard echoed Bartel’s remarks, calling Chavira a true source of leadership among city staff and a steadfast source of advice during his tenure.

“We all think he’s still too young, but [after] 30 years of law enforcement, particularly with his roles... undercover and in the chief seat, they are demanding obligations that most won’t or can’t appreciate,” Shumard said. “So [the] leadership team, the city, myself included, are envious of his retirement, but we’re united to be extremely happy for him and appreciative of all his contributions to the city.”

Chavira’s journey with the SPD began in the patrol division, responding to calls ranging from accidents to barking dogs. Over the years, he advanced into more specialized roles, serving in the detective division and later working undercover with the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force.

He returned to Sterling in 2014 and worked his way up through the ranks, first as a detective sergeant and later as deputy chief of operations. In July 2020, he was appointed interim chief, and three months later was officially named chief of police.

As chief, Chavira has focused on providing his officers with modern equipment, training and support. He oversaw the early implementation of body cameras, two years ahead of the state mandate, while helping to secure upgraded portable radios, significantly improving communication and safety in the field.

“As I stand here today, I find myself filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude, pride and humility,” Chavira said. “The past 29 years of service with Sterling PD have pretty much shaped me. They challenged me, and they ultimately defined who I am as a person. It’s time to say farewell to this role, and I want to thank everyone who made the journey so meaningful to me.”