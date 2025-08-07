Sterling police chief announces retirement after nearly 3 decades of service

Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira announces his retirement after nearly 30 years of service during the Sterling City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

After almost 30 years of service to the community, Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira has announced he will retire next month, officially stepping down Friday, Sept. 19.

Chavira made the announcement at Monday night’s City Council meeting, surprising many on the council and in the community. He joined the Sterling Police Department in September 1996 and spent his entire career with the agency.

“From a young age, I’ve always been interested in criminal investigations and crime scene work,” Chavira told Shaw Local.

Chavira’s journey began in the patrol division, responding to calls ranging from accidents to barking dogs. Over the years, he advanced into more specialized roles, serving in the detective division and later working undercover with the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force.

Chavira returned to Sterling in 2014 and worked his way up through the ranks, first as a detective sergeant and later as deputy chief of operations. In July 2020, he was appointed interim chief, and just three months later, officially named chief of police.

Despite those leadership roles, Chavira said becoming chief was never part of his plan.

“Looking at all the different opportunities I’ve had in my career, I think some doors opened up for me because of those different career paths I chose,” Chavira said. “When I was promoted to sergeant, that’s when I kind of started to say, ‘All right, maybe in this role, I can help improve the efficiency of my department.’”

As chief, Chavira has focused on providing his officers with modern equipment, training and support. He oversaw the early implementation of body-worn cameras, two years ahead of the state mandate, while helping secure upgraded portable radios, significantly improving communication and safety in the field.

“Our portable radios, which in the past were subpar, to say the least,” Chavira said. “We were able to do some research and get state-of-the-art digital radios versus analog radios, and that’s been a huge difference for the officers, not only for morale purposes. They know that when they key that mic, someone’s going to hear them on the other end.”

Reflecting on his time as chief, Chavira said the position has taught him the value of patience and thoughtful decision-making.

“Not everything requires an answer today,” Chavira said. “Unlike patrol officers making life-and-death decisions quickly, I have the luxury of taking my time to make certain decisions.”

Throughout his career, Chavira remained focused on mentoring officers and supporting leadership development. But he said his favorite aspects of the job have always been the department’s camaraderie and community engagement.

“Law enforcement is the most noble profession in the world,” Chavira said. “Anytime you can help someone else and solve a problem, not just help people, but solve problems, you’re doing a good thing.”

Although the city has not yet announced a successor, Chavira expressed confidence that the next chief is already within the department’s ranks.

“My role is to confer with the city manager and share what my succession plan has been,” Chavira said. “We’ve already had some conversations about that, and I shared my belief that we have the next chief of police for Sterling within our ranks.”

Chavira said his decision to retire was not driven by a single event, but rather a sense that the time is right.

“I have a lot of friends that are retired from law enforcement who’ve always said, ‘Alex, you’re gonna know when it’s your time to go,’” Chavira said. “I’m leaving on a great note. We’re doing a lot of great things. I’m excited for the city. I’m excited for the police department.”

He plans to travel, possibly fish in Costa Rica, all while enjoying some well-earned downtime.

To the community, Chavira shared a final message of reassurance and gratitude.

“Your officers, they train constantly. They are prepared,” Chavira said. ”They’re just people, but they’re here to do a good job for you.”

To his fellow officers, he urged them to stay professional and united.

“Be kind to one another and keep being professional. It goes a long way,” Chavira said. “Never lose focus on the mission, and at the end of the day, we’re here to provide a service to the community, and that’s the priority while remaining safe.”

He offers the following advice to his successor: “Be patient, and never ignore the needs of the majority to protect the interests of a few,” Chavira said. “Always do what’s best for the organization, the city and the community.”