Immaculate Conception Church in Ohio to host fall potluck Sept. 23 to celebrate 150 years

The Immaculate Conception Church, in Ohio, will host a fall potluck dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, in the church basement as part of its 150th anniversary celebration.

The church’s famous scalloped chicken casserole and funeral dinner meatloaf will be provided, as well as beverages, plates, cups and cutlery.

Everyone is welcome and are asked to bring a dish to pass. The church is located at 101 N. Main St., Ohio.

A 48-page history booklet, printed by Saint Bede Abbey Press, has been prepared that chronicles the church’s 150 years. Copies will be available at the dinner.

A special 150th anniversary Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Bishop Louis Tylka, Diocese of Peoria, is scheduled to attend. Mass will be followed by a celebration dinner in the church basement.

People planning to attend the dinner are asked to sign the list in the church vestibule so enough food can be prepared.

The church was dedicated by Bishop Thomas Foley of Chicago on Nov. 14, 1875. Father P.J. Gormley was the parish’s first pastor. The current pastor is the Rev. Thomas Shaw.