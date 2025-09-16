Brooklyn Arjes powers Dixon tennis: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls tennis

Dixon 4, Rochelle 1: Brooklyn Arjes swept No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-0 against Merit Namaste-Rose and Dixon (9-2) won three doubles matches in the dual win. Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won 6-0, 6-0 over Ava Horner and Ashley Lozano in No. 1 doubles.

Volleyball

Dixon 2, Princeton 0: The Duchesses won 25-18, 28-26 as Morgan Hargrave had six kills and 12 digs. Leah Carlson had 11 assists, 11 digs, two blocks and four kills for Dixon (8-2).

Amboy 2, Oregon 0: Amboy won 25-22, 25-19. Emma Eckerd led Oregon with 13 digs, 13 assists and two aces.

Girls golf

Sterling 215, Galesburg 263: Toni Martinez (52) was second and Emily Schwingle (53) was third for Sterling in the dual win. Galesburg’s Addi Dulcie (49) was the medalist.

Grace Breuning leads West Carroll: Breuning shot a 52 to earn medalist against Fulton. The Steamers shot a 251 as a team, with Paisley Van Zuiden (55) runner-up.

Aniyah Sarver leads Oregon: Sarver shot a 43 and Sarah Eckardt was runner-up with a 45 at Silver Ridge. The Hawks shot a 197 as the only full team competing. Forreston’s Maddie Thiel shot a 56 and Polo’s Grace Monaco shot a 54.

E-P 182, Newman 216, St. Bede 221: Isabella Johnston led the Panthers with a 41 and Michelle Naftzger was runner-up with a 42. Newman’s Hannah Britt (48) was third.

Boys golf

Forreston 171, Oregon 185: Kaden Brown, Kendall Erdmann and Daylen Rahn all shot a 42 to share co-medalist honors for Forreston. Nole Campos led Oregon with a 43.

Rockridge 178, Erie-Prophetstown 181: Gavin Vandyke, Grayson Johnston and Sawyer Copeland all shot 45s for the Panthers in the dual setback. Hudson Connelly and Lukas McKay led Rockridge with a pair of 42s.

Boys soccer

Oregon 7, Stillman Valley 1: Steven Guardado and Aiden Hammer each had hat tricks in the Hawks’ win. Danny Chisamore also scored for Oregon (6-6, 3-2).

Dixon 1, Winnebago 0: A first-half goal made the difference as the Dukes improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big Northern Conference.