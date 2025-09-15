Sterling native awarded Illinois State 4-H Alumni Award

Lindsay Young (2nd from left) was presented a 2025 Illinois State 4-H Alumni Award. Karla Belzer (left), Whiteside County Extension Director, Madison Krum, Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team Member, and Allie Johnston (right), Whiteside County 4-H Coordinator, were on hand to congratulate Young. (Provided By Illinois Extension office)

Lindsay Young, formerly of Sterling, was presented the 2025 Illinois 4-H Alumni Award on Aug. 8 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield for her contributions to her profession, service to her community and support of the 4-H program.

Currently a resident of Rochester, Minnesota, Young was active in the 4-H program in Whiteside County for 10 years as a youth.

“In 4-H, through community service with my club, I fell in love with serving people,” Young said prior to accepting the award. “It started me on my trajectory through a nursing career and helped me to understand the value of serving others and the gift and reward that serving others represents.

“4-H also taught me very practical skills – like effectively communicating with others and being a friend to many – that were excellent preparation for life in general.”

Young has dedicated her career to the care of others, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2005, a master’s level nurse practitioner degree in 2012 and a doctor of nursing practice degree in 2020.

Young has served since 2017 as a nurse practitioner at the Mayo Clinic at Rochester in the bone marrow transplant department. Young has excelled as a nursing team member as well as an instructor to nursing students and mentor to new staff members. Young is also a frequent conference speaker on medical topics in her areas of expertise.

Young serves at the Rochester Ronald McDonald House as a Board of Trustees member and volunteer; regularly participates in medical mission trips in the U.S. and around the world; and serves as a mentor to 4-H youths in her community, among other community service efforts.

As a child and teen, Young was a member of 4-H clubs, participating in 4-H projects including public speaking, food and nutrition, childcare and leadership. She also served as a 4-H camp counselor, represented Illinois at the National 4-H Congress in 2000 and served on the Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team.

“I’m grateful for the experiences and opportunities I had in 4-H,” Young said. “It prepared me for my life ahead and is part of my identity.”