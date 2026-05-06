Malta Elementary teacher named 2026 Wirtz Award winner

Ashley Carlson, fifth grade teacher at Malta Elementary School in DeKalb, reacts as she's announced as the 2026 Wirtz Award winner for excellence in education during a surprise school assembly on April 24, 2026. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Ashley Carlson, a fifth-grade academic intensive teacher at Malta Elementary School, recently was recognized for her work going above and beyond for her students.

Carlson was named as DeKalb School District 428’s 2026 Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education recipient. She was presented the award during a surprise assembly with students and colleagues on April 24, at Malta Elementary School.

“Receiving the Wirtz Award is a true honor,” Carlson said in a news release. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as a teacher in the same district and community where I received my own education and training. It has been especially meaningful for me to give back to a place that has played such an important role in shaping who I am today.”

Ashley Carlson, fifth grade teacher at Malta Elementary School in DeKalb, ooses with school principal Kristine Baccheschi (left) as she's announced as the 2026 Wirtz Award winner for excellence in education during a surprise school assembly on April 24, 2026. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Carlson began her career with DeKalb in 2008 as a teaching assistant and moved into her own classroom in 2009.

Established in 1989 to honor the memory of William Wilbur Wirtz (1887-1965), Alfa White Wirtz (1883-1931), and Jeann Sohner Wirtz (1902-1985), the Wirtz Foundation presents the award each year.

The Wirtz Award encourages high standards of innovative achievement that bring quality to a public school system and vitality to a community. Outstanding employees of DeKalb School District 428 are recognized annually for their distinguished service, and those who raise young people’s sights or promote a program or organization that lifts a student’s sense of human values and purpose.

Carlson was noted for her dedication and leadership that extends far beyond her classroom, according to a news release.

Ashley Carlson, fifth grade teacher at Malta Elementary School in DeKalb, reacts as she's announced as the 2026 Wirtz Award winner for excellence in education during a surprise school assembly on April 24, 2026. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

She is an active member of the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) teams and works to ensure students are recognized and celebrated for their progress. She regularly offers after-school tutoring to help her students fully understand and access the materials being taught. Establishing strong partnerships with her students’ families so they can work together to address their child’s individual needs is also a priority for Carlson.

This school year, Carlson also coached Malta’s Girls on the Run team. In her multiple nominations from colleagues and parents, Carlson is regarded as an educator of outstanding dedication, leadership, and inspiration who invests both her professional and personal time into supporting every student she encounters.

The selection of the Wirtz Award was made by educators nominated and recommended by current District 428 staff, based on the nominee’s ability to positively influence, motivate, and inspire students. The 2026 nominees for the Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education were Abby Aska (Tyler Elementary), Ashley Carlson (Malta Elementary), Dr. Donna Henry (Brooks Elementary), and Carol Zelaya (Littlejohn Elementary).