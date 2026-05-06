Give DeKalb County ‘remarkable story’ about how much good can come from working together

Shaw local file photo – Give DeKalb County, an annual 24-hour fundraiser supporting more than 100 area nonprofits and service organizations, returns for the 12th year on Thursday. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Give DeKalb County, an annual 24-hour fundraiser supporting more than 100 area nonprofits and service organizations, returns for the 12th year on Thursday.

Staff at several local nonprofits, as well as fundraiser organizers, said the annual giving marathon is instrumental in supporting services that directly benefit DeKalb County residents.

“Give DeKalb County is an exciting expression of generosity in our community,” said Ben Bingle, director of DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, part of the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The Foundation hosts the fundraiser yearly. Those interested in supporting can donate in person, online or by mail.

“It is a chance to support the nonprofits that feed families, care for neighbors, inspire youth, protect animals, enrich the arts and strengthen communities across DeKalb County,” Bingle said. “What makes this day so special is that everyone can participate. Whether someone gives $5 or $500, every gift matters, every donor is part of the story, and every contribution helps build a stronger DeKalb County.”

The fundraiser’s Bonus Pool helps boost each individual donation.

Since starting in 2014, Give DeKalb County has raised more than $12.8 million through 64,843 donations, Bingle said. In 2025, $2.1 million came from 9,385 gifts and donors in 43 states and three countries.

Over the years, more than 170 local nonprofits have benefited from Give DeKalb County.

Donor couple Joyce Mathey and Craig Mathey said they support the Bonus Pool because it helps distribute their support to more than one cause.

“Craig and I choose to donate to the Give DeKalb County Bonus Pool, each year, because the Bonus Pool effectively and efficiently distributes financial support to over 100+ local nonprofit organizations which are in need of assistance,” they said in a joint statement. “We feel that we are able to make a positive impact in our own community through Give DeKalb County and because we believe that ‘It is in giving that we receive.’”

YEP members learning about nonprofit organizations; building leadership, social, and analytical skills; and serving the community (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Why donations matter

Organizations like DeKalb-based The Growing Place, an early learning center, depend on the fundraiser to keep programming going, said Cait Lee, executive director.

“For early childhood organizations like ours, participation builds meaningful partnerships with other agencies, funders, and community stakeholders who share a commitment to supporting young children and families,” Lee said. “It also amplifies awareness, connecting your mission to a wider audience of donors who may not otherwise encounter your work, while highlighting the critical importance of early learning and development across DeKalb County”

The Rev. Joe Mitchell knows the importance of fostering a giving community. He’s the senior pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb. He’s also leading Project HOPE, which provides community-building services to area youth, and is undergoing a capital campaign to build a community center in DeKalb.

“Donations to Project HOPE benefits our efforts in the community in several ways,” Mitchell said. “Donations will support our Back to School Bash where 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies are given away. Also, our mentoring program and annual summer camp is supported. Lastly, we take kids from the community to college fairs and donations will help fund those trips as well.”

Through his work with the community foundation, Mitchell said he’s seen firsthand the role that nonprofits play in addressing needs in the area.

“This is a great opportunity to help them continue to do that work,” Mitchell said. “Oftentimes, [nonprofits] are filling the gaps of corporate, federal, and state engagement. At the same time, most local [nonprofits] know the communities they serve well and know what the greatest needs are.”

The DeKalb County Community Foundation

Mitchell also is a president of the community foundation’s board of directors. He called that time “transformative.”

“I truly believe when we engage, support, and empower the underserved in our communities, it makes the entire community better, safer, and equitable,” Mitchell said.

At the Children’s Learning Center, executive director Shannon Alamia said the work they do is instrumental in supporting area families.

“At Children’s Learning Center, about 75% of our families rely on subsidized care, and like many early childhood programs, we depend on community support to bridge the gap between funding and the true cost of quality care,” Alamia said. “Through our partnership with The Growing Place, including a shared outdoor learning space, we’re able to create meaningful, hands-on experiences for children. Every donation helps make those opportunities possible.”

Bingle said Thursday’s fundraiser is more than just money. Each year, it’s a reminder of how meaningful the work can be when the community steps up to support each other.

“Behind these numbers is a remarkable story about what DeKalb County can do when we come together,” Bingle said.

Ways to give