Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon cross country’s Averick Wiseman

Dixon's Averick Wiseman comes in to finish during the 2023 Rock River Run in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Averick Wiseman

School: Dixon

Sport: Cross country

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: He ran a personal best time of 15 minutes, 10.4 seconds to open the season on Sept. 6 with a second-place finish at the St. Charles East Leavey Invitational’s 3-mile race.

The performance helped Dixon take first as a team. Dean Geiger was third, Keegan Shirley was eighth, Westin Conatser was ninth and Abram Garcia was 19th for the Dukes.

Expectations are looking high for Dixon after taking fourth at state last year in Class 2A.

“Averick’s run was one of the best openers for the Dixon Dukes cross country team of all time,” coach Simon Thorpe said. “The same is easily said for the entire team, but he is just the one who came across for us first. He has had an exceptional summer of training for the first time in his career, and the rewards are beginning to showcase his innate talent.

“Averick does not limit his imagination to what he is able to achieve, and it is that swagger and confidence that makes him a fierce competitor on the day of a race. This is just one step in the right direction toward the Dukes winning a state title in 2025.”

Wiseman is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. He responded to a Q&A below.

How did you get into cross country?

Wiseman: I did it once in sixth grade and then freshman year I finally decided to give it another shot and got really good at it thanks to the Thorpes (coach Evan and Simon Thorpe).

What do you like about cross country? Have you learned anything from it?

Wiseman: I like the team bonding and the sportsmanship with all of the sports I have played. This one has by far the best sportsmanship.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Wiseman: I feel I have had good consistency this last summer and that’s why I have improved a lot.

You opened the season with a personal best time (15:10.4) in the 3-mile race at the St. Charles East invite. What can you say about that race and what went into hitting that time?

Wiseman: I was pretty happy with the time but it was a very tough course so I hope to see a way faster time in the next couple of weeks.

Dixon also won the meet and you guys had four runners in the Top 9. What can you say about this year’s group? What stands out?

Wiseman: We have an outstanding team and we are going to keep getting better. One of our key runners did not race that day, so to get that win feels great. We look forward to bringing home a state title in November and work toward that goal every day.

Dixon finished fourth at state last year in Class 2A and just one point from third. What are the team’s goals this year and how motivated are you to get back to that level?

Wiseman: We go into every day’s training and that is always on our mind. That was a very hard thing to go through and we are going to keep working hard every day until we win.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Wiseman: Yes I really like Justin Fields but my favorite team is the Bears.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Wiseman: I play a little bit of golf here and there but I mostly just run.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Wiseman: Raising Canes is my favorite if I can get to it after a meet.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Wiseman: Top Gun

Favorite music artist or genre?

Wiseman: I like country music.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Wiseman: I like weightlifting. My favorite teacher and coach, who is very important to me, is Simon Thorpe.

Do you have plans or ideas for what you want to do after high school?

Wiseman: I would like to go to college and continue to run collegiality.