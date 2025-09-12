Huge surge sends Newman past Oregon at home

Falling behind early didn’t faze Newman one bit Thursday night against Oregon.

The host Comets turned an eight-point deficit into a 25-23, 25-13 victory with a huge run to end the first set and start the second in a nonconference win at home.

Trailing 12-4 in the opening set, Newman (3-9) went on a 38-15 run to win that set and take a commanding 17-4 lead in the second.

“It was really just our teamwork,” setter Brooklyn Smith said. “We all got in the huddle, and we all needed to keep our emotions stable. That’s what we’ve been working on is stopping the highs and low and keeping it at a stable emotional state.

“Once we got back out there, we all knew we wanted to win – especially for homecoming week – so we got it done.”

The Comets used a six-point service run from Lauren McClain – including a pair of aces – to tie the first set 19-19, then got kills from Ruby Burger, McClain and Kennedi Shippert down the stretch to finish off the comeback.

Oregon’s Izzy Berg goes for the block against Newman’s Ruby Burger Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Three straight aces from Lucy Oetting kept the surge going to start the second set, and Burger, Shippert and Bella Lanning each had multiple kills in a 15-5 spurt that led to a 22-8 lead.

“We all just brought up our energy and started working together,” Burger said. “We were all getting a connection together, and it was really, really good to see everyone play like that. That’s what we’ve been trying to focus on, and it really showed tonight.

“Once we get on a good run, it feels like it’s good pass, good set, good hit over and over and over again. It makes us feel like we’re unstoppable.”

Oregon (1-8) struggled to get into any kind of rhythm after the quick start. The Hawks scored nine points on kills/blocks/aces while jumping out to the 12-4 edge, with 15 points coming on Newman errors. Oregon also committed 13 miscues from that point on.

“We came out and just said we were going to focus on effort and being competitive, and I feel like we did that. But we just couldn’t clinch the win there at the end [of the first set], and I feel like we used up all of our gas in the first game and struggled the second game,” Oregon coach Farrell Cain said.

“It was a domino effect for sure, and then I think we just couldn’t put enough together at the end for it to make a difference. But hopefully we can take something from it and move on.”

Oregon’s Lola Schwarz plays a ball against Newman Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Cassie Krup led the Hawks with four kills, and Izzy Berg added three kills and a block. Emma Eckerd had five assists and seven digs, Mikaila Ellison added four assists and 11 digs, and libero Addi Rufer chipped in 10 digs. Lola Schwarz had eight digs and two kills, while Ella Rowe finished with six digs.

Burger and Shippert each spiked six kills to lead the Comets. Burger also stuffed a block. Gisselle Martin, Lanning and McClain had four kills apiece, and McClain also served three aces. Smith dished 21 assists, Oetting added nine digs and three aces, and libero Amaya Gomez chipped in seven digs.

Smith said the key to the comeback – and then keeping that momentum going – was an even-keel approach from the whole team.

“We talked and told each other what we needed to work on, just communicated with each other more than just yelling at each other. We all worked as one unit and moved together, and that was what really helped us,” she said. “It’s amazing to go on runs like that. It’s such a thrill, and it makes us feel so good and confident.

“We just have to remember to bring the emotion back down to a stable level and not stay too high, because that’s what gets us all out of rhythm. That’s what we did tonight, and it worked.”