Memorial bench honoring deputy presented to Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office

Linda Millerschone and Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker pose near the bench placed at the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office in memory of Deputy Gordie Millerschone. (Photo provided by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has dedicated a memorial bench in honor of retired Deputy Gordie Millerschone.

The bench has been placed at the front entrance of the Whiteside County Courthouse, in Morrison, where Millerschone served for many years.

Millerschone was known not only for his professionalism and dedication to duty, but also for the warmth and kindness he showed to everyone who entered the courthouse, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

“His welcoming smile became a familiar and comforting presence to staff, visitors and members of the community,” he said. “Deputy Millerschone represented what is best about public service – integrity, dedication, and compassion,” Booker said. “This memorial bench is a lasting tribute to his legacy and a reminder of the positive impact he made on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The bench will serve as a place of reflection and remembrance, ensuring Millerschone’s spirit of service and kindness continues to inspire generations to come, Booker said.