SVCC Impact Program receives $12,500 pledge to cover Ashton-Franklin Center students’ access over next 5 years

Kayleen Mecum of Morrison fires her hat in the air for pictures Friday, May 9, 2025, after graduating from Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has received a pledge of $12,500 from Babson Farms. This gift is a commitment. Over the next 5 years, it will provide Ashton-Franklin Center High School students with continued access to the program.

Babson Farms, part of the H.B.B. Foundation, is owned and operated in north central Illinois and contributes to the local corn and soybean farming community. The H.B.B. Foundation was established to support and fund education, community organizations, libraries, and other initiatives.

SVCC Vice President of Advancement Lori Cortez said the generous donation was facilitated by former Foundation Board member Lauren Roth.

“Because of the support from Babson Farms, the Sauk Valley College Foundation Board, and members like Lauren Roth, the Impact Program fundraising campaign is a success,” Cortez said.

“I’m happy to be a part of an organization that values education and helping those in the communities we’re in,” said Eric Shearer, farm manager at Babson Farms, who facilitated the donation. “It’s truly been a blessing to work for Babson Farms, which has partnered with farm families through multiple generations.”

Babson Farms and the H.B.B. Foundation will support the 54 registered and future AFC students who will earn their tuition and fees at SVCC through the Impact Program. This commitment to AFC supports a sustainable path to pursue higher education, while providing students with the opportunity to engage with their communities.

SVCC’s earned-tuition Impact Program provides eligible students who graduate within the college’s district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn their certificate or degree – whichever comes first.

The Impact Program partners with more than 270 nonprofit organizations in the Sauk Valley area.

For information about the Impact Program or to learn how your nonprofit organization can partner, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu.