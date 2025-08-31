Shaw Local

Dixon tennis wins Freeport Invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Dixon girls tennis team is pictured after going undefeated to win the Freeport invite on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The Dixon girls tennis team is pictured after going undefeated to win the Freeport invite on Saturday, Aug. 30. (Photo submitted by Jamie Brigl)

By Drake Lansman

Girls tennis

Dixon wins Freeport Invite: The Duchesses won three duals to come out on top. Dixon beat Marengo 5-0, Freeport 5-0 and Rockford Christian 5-0. Brooklyn Arjes held down No. 1 singles while Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha won all three No. 1 doubles matches.

Boys golf

Fulton wins LWPC invite: The Steamers shot a school record 290 to take first at the Lena-Winslow/Pearl City invite at Wolf Hollow. Eastland (322) took third and Oregon (341) was fifth. Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden was individual champion with a 67, Chase Dykstra (73) was second, Jacob Voss (73) was third and Dawson Price (77) was 8th for the Steamers.

Eastland’s Cam Huber shot a 74 Jackson Messenger led Oregon with a 78

Girls golf

Oregon wins own tournament: Oregon’s three duos tallied a 286 to take first as a team at Sunset Golf Club. Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver combined to shoot a 76 to place first. Newman’s Brenleigh Cook and Lauryn Francque shot a 105 to lead the team. Polo’s Elsa and Grace Monaco shot a 99.

