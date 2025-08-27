Harvest Hammer is Sept. 20 in Morrison

Runners take off from the starting line at the 2023 Harvest Hammer in Morrison. (Charlene Bielema)

The Morrison Rotary Club is proud to announce the 32nd annual Harvest Hammer 5K and Duathlon.

The race is scheduled to begin at Morrison High School at 8 a.m. Sept. 20. Organizers have moved the start time to 8 a.m. to allow runners to avoid the heat and to let kids sleep in who will be running kids races at 10 a.m. The race features a 5K Run and a 21-mile bike ride over relatively flat countryside.

Organizers are encouraging people who have never participated in the 5K run and 21-mile bike ride to try it out. You can even grab a friend and enter the team event so you only have to ride or run and your partner can ride or run.

There is an option to just walk the 5K and enjoy the scenery. Chip timing is used. There are fun runs for kids in grades 2 and under up to eighth grade. Two bicycles will be given away to youths and the Challenge run winners will receive a cash award. A complimentary color run follows the Harvest Hammer around 11:30 a.m.

More information is available at www.harvesthammer.org or you can register at www.getmeregistered.com and search for Harvest Hammer.

Proceeds are used to fund local youth, education and community projects of the Morrison Rotary Club.