Rock Falls man sent to prison for 10 years on weapons, drug charges; 19 other charges dismissed in plea deal

A Rock Falls man has been sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to separate Whiteside County cases that accuse him of recklessly shooting a firearm in May 2024 and possessing meth.

Daveon Lucas, 25, who was facing charges in six separate cases, including one for attempted murder, pleaded guilty to the two charges Aug. 15, as part of a plea deal. In return for his plea, 19 other charges filed against him were dismissed, according to court records.

Lucas was accused of shooting a 28-year-old man on May 28, 2024, in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway, Sterling. Police said the man had been taken by private vehicle to CGH Medical Center and later was transferred to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford in serious condition.

Sterling police announced the next day that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lucas. He was arrested in Markham on June 21, 2024, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting. An attempted murder charge was filed July 24, 2024, according to Whiteside County court records. The charge to which he pleaded guilty, reckless discharge of a firearm, was added to the list of charges in the amended trial information filed Aug. 13, two days prior to his plea.

After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 5 years in state prison to be served consecutively to another 5-year sentence he was given after pleading guilty the same day to possessing between 5 and 15 grams of meth.

In that case, according to court records, Lucas was formally charged Jan. 2, 2024, with four felony drug charges. The remaining three – possession of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – were dismissed in the plea deal.

Also dismissed were one count each of residential burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence, with that incident alleged to have occurred April 26, 2024. Those charges were filed June 18, 2024.

Other charges dismissed include:

• A February 2023 case accusing him of obstruction of a police officer, obstructing identification, driving on a suspended license, unlawful possession of cannabis as a driver and a display plate attachment violation.

• A May 2023 case accusing him of resisting a police officer, driving on a suspended license and unlawful possession of cannabis as a driver.

• A December 2023 case accusing him of one count each of driving without a license and expired registration.