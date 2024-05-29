Police: Arrest warrant issued in connection with Sterling shooting

Sterling police officer Jamie Russell and Deputy Chief Pat Bartel investigate the scene of a shooting Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Rock Falls man in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in Sterling that sent another man to a Rockford hospital, police said.

Daveon H. Lucas, 24, is wanted on a Whiteside County arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a Sterling Police Department news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Daveon H. Lucas (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

According to the release, Lucas is wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway. Police were called to the area at 9:12 p.m. for a report of shots fired and, as they arrived at the scene, were notified that a 28-year-old man had been shot at the location. Police said they further learned that the man was being taken by private vehicle to CGH Medical Center. He was later transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in serious condition, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about Lucas’ whereabouts to call Sterling police at 815-632-6600. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

According to court records, Lucas appeared in Whiteside County Court on May 15 on four felony drug charges - possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was formally charged in that case Jan. 2 and was granted pretrial release. His next court appearance is a pretrial conference set for 9 a.m. Aug. 21.

Sterling police perceive no further threat to the public, according to a news release. Rock Falls police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are assisting in the investigation.