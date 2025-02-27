Sauk Valley Community College administrator receives Phi Theta Kappa award

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College recently announced that SVCC Academics and Student Services Vice President Jon Mandrell was named the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator Award recipient.

The award recognizes college leaders who demonstrate support for student success inside and outside the classroom.

Mandrell was nominated by the college’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter. He will be formally recognized at Phi Theta Kappa’s annual PTK Catalyst 2025 convention.

“As someone who served in the role of PTK adviser in the past and returned to the role in fall 2024, I know how important it is to have administrative support,” Sauk Valley Community College adjunct English faculty Rae Brunner said in a news release. “PTK is an organization that honors and promotes high achievement for students, but it can be a lot of work to support the efforts of the students and the advisers involved. It is easy to just let the club do what it will do and not engage in the process.”

Brunner said Mandrell went above and beyond to help Valerie Kern-Lyons and her in rebuilding Beta Alpha Gamma (which is SVCC’s Phi Theta Kappa branch) from a 1-star level organization to the highest level of achievement of 5-star status.

“He provided regular updates to the President’s cabinet and Board of Trustees on our behalf, spoke at our informal induction ceremony, and was a consistent source of encouragement and connection as we worked to accomplish both service and academic projects,” Brunner said. “He is extremely deserving of this award and I know he will continue to support the efforts of PTK in the Sauk Valley going forward.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in higher education. The society recognizes community college students' academic achievements and provides opportunities to grow as scholars and leaders.

For more information, visit svcc.edu/students/student-organizations/ptk.html.