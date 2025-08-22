Forreston’s Daylen Rahn earns medlist: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Forreston 171, Newman 176: Forreston’s Daylen Rahn earned medalist with a 39 in the dual win. Darin Greenfield shot a 43 and Kaden Brown shot a 44 for the Cardinals. Jeff Thormeyer led Newman with a 42.

Fulton 161, River Ridge 173: Fulton’s Dawson Price and Owen Van Zuiden tied River Ridge’s Sam Rife for medalist with a 37 in the dual win. Jacob Voss also shot a 39 for the Steamers.

Rockford Lutheran 159, Oregon 179: Nole Campos led Oregon (2-1) with a 41 to take third in the road dual. Tucker O’Brien also shot a 43 for the Hawks.

Girls golf

Rockford Lutheran 179, Oregon 219: Aniyah Sarver led Oregon (1-1) with a 44 and Sarah Eckardt shot a 47 in the road dual.