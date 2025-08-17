Fulton cannabis bakery owner, supporters ask City Council to work fairly with business

Employees of Fulton’s Gold Leaf Bakery and Dispensary gathered at the Fulton City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 11, to protest the council’s earlier decision to ban products with Delta-9, a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, and the closure of Gold Leaf because of it.

Gold Leaf opened its doors in downtown Fulton in November 2023. Jaysen Dyal, owner of the bakery, addressed the council Monday night through a prepared statement: “I opened this business with a vision, a commitment. I was inspired by Chicago, where these were professionally run bakeries, and I thought, ‘Why can’t Fulton have something like that?’ I traveled, met with other business owners, and met with Illinois lawmakers. We provide clear labeling, lab testing of our products, and ensuring the age limits are met. We built Gold Leaf to be professional from the start.

“We’ve had visitors from across multiple states come to Fulton to visit us. How often does Fourth Street get that kind of attention? Our employees got to create, experiment and bring joy to people through their craft.

“We are here with groups of supporters from the public. They are proof that what we have built is worth protecting.”

Dyal said the business is “not asking for a free pass” but is asking for the chance to fairly operate in careful compliance with the city.

Tori Arbach, general manager of Gold Leaf, shared personal accounts of customers’ experiences with the bakery and their life-changing stories of how Gold Leaf has helped them in their daily life. Arbach explained the chemical properties of Gold Leaf’s goods and how the council’s ordinance applies to them.

Brad Balk, former owner of Eagle River Liquor, came out in support of Gold Leaf and to protest the ordinance’s ban of Delta-9 and its greater impact on the sale of drinks in Fulton. Balk, who currently works as a sales consultant with Romano Beverage, spoke about the economic activity brought to Fulton because of the business and the effect of the ordinance on that.

Council members questioned Dyal, who attended the meeting by phone, and Arbach about the products the bakery sells, how the bakery tests its products for consistent potency control and how it works to ensure its customers are educated on responsible use.

The council took no action.

Barack and Tami Wierenga also attended the meeting to present a business plan for their property at 2001 Ninth St., where they hope to operate a bar. The plan proposes to refurbish space to accommodate an average-sized bar, pool tables, dart boards and an area for gaming.

They are requesting a Class A liquor license to operate the bar, although the council revealed that the city has no Class A licenses available at the moment. The council plans to bring the issue to a vote at the next council meeting.

The council approved the payment to Willett Hofmann & Associates and McCarthy Improvement Co. for the Fourth Street sidewalk and street light replacement from 12th to 20th avenues. The total invoice came to $202,758.

In Committee of the Whole discussion, the council continued its debate on a new marketing plan proposal, with the conversation set to continue at a later date.