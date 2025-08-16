3 Ogle County teams readying for 2025 football season

With the 2025 season just around the corner, practice has started for area high school football teams.
Forreston opens the 2025 season Friday, Aug. 29, with a home game against NUIC rival Lena-Winslow. It is also Senior Night for the Cardinals.
Oregon will travel to Lanark for a practice game Aug. 22 before officially opening the season at Genoa-Kingston Aug. 29.
In 8-man action, Polo hosts Bushnell-Prairie City, Aug. 29.
Here are the 2025 schedules:
Forreston (NUIC)
Aug. 29, home vs. Lena Winslow, 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
Sept. 5, at Dakota, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12, home vs. Fulton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19, at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26, home vs. Galena, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 3, at EPC (Pearl City), 7 p.m.
Oct. 10, home vs. Du-Pec, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18, at LeRoy, 2 p.m. (Saturday game)
Oct. 24, at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Oregon (BNC)
Aug. 22, at Eastland-Pearl City, at Lanark, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 29, at Genoa-Kingston, 7 p.m
Sept. 5, home vs. Rockford Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12, at Byron, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19, home vs. Rock Falls, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Sept. 26, home vs. Dixon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3, at North Boone, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10, at Stillman Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17, home vs. Winnebago, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)
Oct. 24, at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Polo (8-man)
Aug. 29, home vs. Bushnell-Prairie City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5, at Flanagan/Woodland, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 12, at West Carroll, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19, home vs. Milledgeville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26, at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3, home vs. Orangeville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10, home vs. River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17, at Hiawatha, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24, home vs. South Beloit, 7 p.m.