Duo charged near Rock Falls with possessing, trafficking 795 grams of meth, bringing drug across state lines

A Sterling man has pleaded not guilty to meth charges that accuse him of possessing and intending to deliver 1.75 pounds of the drug and that could potentially put him in prison for decades if he is convicted.

Cody G. Henson, 30, is charged in Whiteside County with meth delivery, more than 400, but less than 900 grams, a Class X felony that carries a possible mandatory minimum prison sentence of 12 to 50 years and a fine of up to $300,000; methamphetamine trafficking, also a Class X felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Cody G. Henson (Photo provided by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges on Monday during his preliminary hearing in Whiteside County court. He remains held in the Whiteside County Jail.

Also charged in connection with Henson’s case is Kelly Kisner, 40, whose town of residence is not listed in the case’s court records. Charged with the same three offenses, she appeared in court Aug. 4 and was released from jail on pretrial release conditions. Her next court appearance is a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8. She is demanding a speedy trial.

Kelly Kisner (Photo provided by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

According to court records, the two were charged after they were pulled over during an Aug. 3 traffic stop near Lincoln Road and Rock Falls Road near Rock Falls. The prosecution’s petition to deny Kisner’s pretrial release states that an Illinois State Police trooper was on routine patrol in the area when she saw a black Ford Mustang with expired Iowa registration. The trooper pulled the Mustang over, identifying Henson as the driver and Kisner as the front-seat passenger and owner of the car.

According to the petition, the trooper noticed two alcohol shooter bottles in the front cup holder, wth Kisner admitting they were hers.

A Rock Falls Police Department K-9 arrived at the scene and conducted a free-air sniff, then alerted on the vehicle, according to the petition. The petition also states that a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a glass pipe with white powdery residue, a shoe box under the driver’s seat with a scale, several plastic bags, and two large bags of a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The substance weighed in at 795 grams, or 1.753 pounds, according to the petition.

The trafficking charge alleges the defendants brought the meth into the state for the purpose of delivering it.

Henson, who also appeared in court on Aug 4, remains detained after his pretrial release in another case was revoked. His next court appearance is 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. He also is demanding a speedy trial, according to court records.