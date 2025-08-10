Dixon, Rock Falls Culver’s stores donate to homeless shelters

Culver’s restaurants in Dixon and Rock Falls partnered with TwinCities and PADS homeless shelters during the month of June, donating more than $1,500 from a share day event and shelter-requested items given by the community.

“Thank you to our community for rallying and participating in our homeless shelter campaign back in June. We’re grateful for the opportunity to lead our community in extending a hand of hospitality,” said Andrew Stewart, the manager at Culver’s in Dixon.

Both Culver’s locations thanked the community for showing its continued support for those in need by visiting the restaurant during the share event and/or donating requested items.

PADS stands for Public Action to Deliver Shelter. PADS Homeless Shelter of Dixon provides temporary housing for individuals, food and services to those in need. It runs 24/7, 365 days per year.

The formerly named TwinCities PADS Homeless Shelter, now the TwinCities Homeless Shelter, serves 20 to 25 guests per night by providing emergency shelter and serving as an entry point for addiction recovery and mental health services. Its mission is to help people and be a light to those lost in the darkness.